Armie Hammer, the actor best known for playing the Winklevoss twins in the 2010 film 'Social Network,' is trending on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons.

The actor has become the subject of controversy after Instagram DMs that he allegedly sent to multiple women, talking about his wild sexual fantasies, including cannibalism, surfaced online.

'I Need to Drink Your Blood'

The alleged DMs were compiled and shared by Twitter users on the micro-blogging platform. In screen grabs of the alleged messages, which appear to have been sent from Hammer's official Instagram account, the actor refers to his "victims" as "kittens" and talks about his need to "drink" their blood.

Hammer's BDSM, Rape Fantasies

In other alleged texts leaked online, Hammer talks about his BDSM, anal sex and rape fantasies. "Raping you on your floor with a knife against you," he allegedly wrote before adding that he felt like a "god" watching the victim "crying and screaming."

Screen Recordings, Audio Leaked

The DMs have not yet been verified and some users claimed they were fake so some of the women responded by sharing screen recordings of their private conversations with the actor.

One of the women also shared an audio recording of Hammer allegedly admitting to exchanging "risqué" DMs with another woman with whom he was "involved in a kink-based relationship."

Hammer Caught Liking BDSM Posts on Twitter

Another social media users shared a screenshot of the 34-year-old actor liking BDSM posts on Twitter, including tweets on "super nipple techniques" and legs enclosed in tight latex.

Turns out, this is not the first time Hammer has been caught liking BDSM and bondage posts on the social media network. In 2017, the actor grabbed headlines after a Twitter user pointed out that he liked a bunch of similar X-rated tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

Hammer split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers in July last year ending their decade-long marriage. The actor recently travelled to the Cayman Islands, where she has been living with their two children.