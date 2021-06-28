Are Blackpink's Rose, Jennie Really Pregnant? They Visited the Clothing Line to Buy Kids Dress for This Celeb

Social media was amused with the rumours of Blackpink's Rose and Jennie's pregnancy two days ago. After they were spotted coming out of children's clothing line, a Hollywood website created baseless speculation, which garnered criticism from the girl group's fans, popularly known as Blinks.

Now, it has been revealed that the Blackpink stars bought the dress for Belgian fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello's newborn. Their Instagram stories have formally put those pregnancy rumours to rest.

Surprise Visit

Anthony Vaccarello shared an Instagram story in which Rose is seen at his place and a bag from the clothing line is also spotted. On her turn, she posted the picture of him with his baby. It looks like the Blackpink members paid a surprise visit to his home and presented the clothes for his two-month-old baby Luca.

Earlier, the Blinks had speculated that Jennie and Rose might have bought the dress for Hasley, who is expecting her first baby.

How it All Started?

A Hollywood-based website and YouTube channel had shared a video of Jennie and Rose coming out of a children's clothing line in West Hollywood in California in the US. It posted the clip with the headline - Blackpink Sparks Pregnancy Rumors When Seen Shopping For Children's Clothes At Couture Kids 6.25.21.

Except for the headline, there was not a word about the pregnancy in the clip, clearly indicating that the channel was trying to garner more eyeballs for its story with the clickbait line. Many wondered how the channel could spread such a speculation around Jennie and Rose just because they were spotted outside a children's shop.

The Blinks had massively trolled the website on social media site and the publication did not bother to correct its mistake.

However, this is not the first time such rumour has surfaced around a Blackpink member. In 2020, a Facebook page had speculated that Jennie was pregnant with her first child due to which YG Entertainment was delaying her comeback.

A fake picture indicating Jennie was pregnant was also shared on social media. Later, it turned out to be a baseless rumour.