Blackpink's Jennie, Rose Pregnant with First Child? Blinks Slam Hollywood Website for Spreading Hilarious Rumour

The fans of Blackpink, popularly known as Blinks, were in the news a few days ago after locking horns with the BTS ARMY on social media. Now, they are hitting headlines again for a similar reason after attacking a website for spreading baseless rumour over the group's members Jennie and Rose.

What is the Story All About?

A US-based website and YouTube channel has shared a video of Jennie and Rose coming out of a children's clothing line in West Hollywood in California in the US. It has shared the clip with the headline - Blackpink Sparks Pregnancy Rumors When Seen Shopping For Children's Clothes At Couture Kids 6.25.21.

Except for the headline, there is not a word about the pregnancy in the clip, clearly indicating that the channel is trying to garner more eyeballs for its story with the clickbait line. Many have wondered how the channel could spread such a speculation around Jennie and Rose just because they were spotted outside a children's shop.

Fans' Theories

The Blinks believe that the idols might have gone to the shop to buy children's clothes for their relatives or well-wishers. Some even speculate that they would have shopped clothes for musician Hasley, who is expecting her first baby.

Amid the baseless rumour around the reason for their visit to the US, the hardcore fans are excited to see them outside Korea as they assume that the Blackpink stars might be prepping up for a collaboration to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary in August.

Check Out Fans' Reaction: