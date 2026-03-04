Apple Launches MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M5, Delivers Up to 8x AI Performance Over M1

Apple unveiled MacBook Air with M5 chip.

New MacBook Pro models feature M5 Pro, M5 Max.

Updated Studio Display includes Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Preorders begin March 4; sales start March 11.

An AI-oriented Mac hardware rollout: A Neural Accelerator in each of the company's thousands of GPUs, Wi-Fi 7 with a new chip called N1, and a Studio Display with Thunderbolt 5 will go on sale March 11.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a massive renewal of its Mac idea, adding the MacBook Air with M5, new 14- and 16 inches MacBook Pro formats with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon, and a reinvented Studio Display with ThunderbolT 5 utilizing connectivity.

All three products will go on pre-orders on March 4, and become available on March 11. The announcements reflect Apple products of the first M5 generation of hardware and, the company claimed, of the most AI-oriented Macs to date.

Apple claimed that the new chips provide up to 4x the AI power of the M4-generation models and up to 8x that of the M1, with the assistance of Neural Accelerator in each of the GPU cores, allowing on-device AI tasks in addition to regular creative and productivity workflows at a new level of speed.

"The new MacBook Air with M5 brings incredible performance and even more capability to the world's most popular laptop," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "With M5, MacBook Air powers through a wide range of tasks, from everyday productivity to creative workloads, and is even faster for AI. Now featuring double the starting storage, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, in a sleek and durable design with long battery life, MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for anyone who values the unrivaled combination of performance and portability."

MacBook Air, M5, 512GB Standard, Wi-Fi 7, 18-Hour Battery - In Four Colours

MacBook Air M5 can be bought in the form of 13-inch and 15-inch model in sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver. The base storage is 512GB and is now much faster, with an SSD technology, which is it can now be configured to 4 TB. The M5 chip has a higher speed CPU and a next-generation GPU that has a Neural Accelerator in each core.

Also Read: EUV, EDA and Advanced Packaging As Key Risks To $300 Billion AI Chip Market: Deloitte Report

The N1 wireless chip is the latest innovation by Apple that offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 to MacBook Air on a first-supported basis. The battery life is considered at a maximum of 18 hours. It features a Liquid Retina panel display, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be used with an external display or two at the same time.

The new MacBook Air with M5 is revolutionizing the performance of the most popular laptop in the world and is adding even more capability to it, Ternus, as the senior vice president of Hardware Engineering of Apple notes. With M5, MacBook Air tackles a variety of tasks, either daily productivity or creative demands, and is even quicker in AI.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max: The Fastest CPU Core and 2 times faster SSD

Available in 14- and 16-inch configurations, the new MacBook Pros are provided with either M5 Pro or M5 Max based on the options, both with what Apple said was the fastest single CPU core in the world and a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in both cores. Unified memory bandwidth goes up in M4 Pro and M4 Max respectively.

The performance of the SSD can increase up to 2x in comparison to the previous generation, and the storage can begin at 1TB when applying to M5 Pro and 2TB when applied to M5 Max. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 is also provided by the same N1 chip.

MacBook Pro comes in space black and silver and, similar to the MacBook Air, works with Apple Intelligence in all the major and minor built-in and third-party AI features.

Studio Display: Thunderbolt 5, 12MP Center Stage Camera and Spatial Audioc

The new Studio Display has a 12MP Center Stage camera that has better image quality and is capable of Desk View, a 3-microphone array of microphones of the studio quality and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

The ThunderbolT 5 hardware change that was announced at the headline is the replacement of the Thunderbolt 3 connector on the old model with ThunderbolT 5, which offers significantly higher downstream bandwidth capability to only high-speed peripherals and enables daisy-chaining of many external displays.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can pre-order beginning at 6:15 a.m. PST on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 33 countries and regions and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, March 11.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at $1,099 (U.S.), and $999 (U.S.) for education, and the 15-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at $1,299 (U.S.) and $1,199 (U.S.) for education. Both are available in sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver.

not mentioned in their press releases. The concurrent launch of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Studio Display is the most ambitious solo Mac equipment introduction since the initial M1 transition in late 2020.

Also Read: Anthropic Restores Claude After Widespread Outage and Elevated Errors