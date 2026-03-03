Anthropic reported elevated errors affecting Claude services Monday.

Issues impacted claude.ai, apps, and some API methods.

Over 2,000 users reported problems, Downdetector shows.

Company later said Claude restored across platforms.

On Monday, the AI chatbot Claude at Anthropic suffered a mass outage, and the company had to express that it was facing a higher number of errors on its consumer platforms before the outage was resolved later that day.

Disruption started at approximately 11:49 a.m. GMT (6:49 a.m. ET), as Anthropic published on its official status page that it was investigating this issue at present. Future releases reported that there were issues with Claude.ai and login / logout routes, and certain API mechanisms were not operating correctly.

Anthropic told Mashable in a statement: Claude is not yet accessible to our consumer-facing surfaces, including claude.ai and our applications. The Claude API, which drives businesses is not affected. Our crew is toiling to have all the service put on again, and we'll give you news when we know. We are thankful to the patience of everyone, and we are trying to get things back online as we face unprecedented demand of Claude in the past seven days.

Towards the end of the afternoon, the firm reported service resumption. In a revised announcement, Anthropic stated the following: Claude is back online and functioning throughout claude.ai and our apps. Our users are thankful, and the team is doing whatever it can to keep up with the fantastic demand that we have received with Claude in the past few days.

The top points during the peak of the outage are recorded by Downdetector as over 2,000 users reported problems. Reports focused on the unsuccessful answers, user log-in issues and unavailability of the chatbot. Ziff Davis, the parent company of Mashable owns Downdetector.

The outage impacted several Claude features, mainly the flagship chatbot interface, Claude Opus 4.6 - the latest large language model - Claude Console, the company developer platform and Claude Code, its AI-based code generator. The business customer API was left running, and it was not limited by corporate integrations.

As recently as Saturday, Feb. 28, Anthropic reported some high errors when problems were found with Claude Opus 4.6 and repaired. However, the disruption on Monday was accompanied by an increase in interest and use by the public.

The outage was introduced hours after Claude got to the top of the Apple U.S. App Store list of free apps, replacing OpenAI's ChatGPT. ChatGPT was second, and Google Gemini was fourth at the time. Anthropic has also stated that usage of free Claude has grown by over 60% since January, as more consumers use it as competition in the generative AI industry continues to rise.

The demand spurt comes after general trends in the AI environment. In the recent months, President Donald Trump posted that the U.S. would cease to use Anthropic technology such as Claude. OpenAI later signed a contract with the U.S. Department of War to provide AI systems that will be used in controlled settings.

Anthropic had not given the technical reason behind the Monday outage, but under ideal circumstances, the company pointed out that the outage was only on consumer-facing platforms. The company blamed more user activity as one of the reasons behind recent strain.

The stable nature of services has become an issue of high importance among the AI partners as chatbots and developer tools are brought into everyday practices in industries. Not only do outages impact end users, but they can also test the platform reliability in times of rapid scaling.

At the time of the most recent update, Claude is functioning as designed, whether on web or app interfaces. Anthropic claimed to keep an eye on performance due to the high level of demand.