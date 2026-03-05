Apple launched MacBook Neo starting at $599.

Laptop powered by A18 Pro chip instead of M-series.

Preorders opened Wednesday in 30 countries.

Sales begin March 11 in stores and online.

The low cost laptop maintains Apple through the largest product week in years and has been focused on attracting users of Windows PCs and Chromebooks with a full macOS machine that is half the price of the MacBook Air.

On Wednesday, Apple has released MacBook Neo, the cheapest laptop in the history of the company, beginning at 599 dollars, which is approximately half the price of the new MacBook Air M5. The launch also completes a week of product blitz that also covered the iPhone 17e, iPad Air M4, MacBook Air M5, MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max, and a revamped Studio Display with Thunderbolt 5. MacBook Neo.

Wednesday is pre-order in 30 countries and regions and is on stock in stores and online on March 11. There is an education discount that reduces the entry price to $499. A $699 variant will provide 512GB of storage and Touch ID, the base $599 model will come with 256GB and 8GB of unified memory with no possibility to upgrade either.

iPhone Chip and MacBook: How A18 Pro, the 599 Price, and A18 Pro, cost me Money

The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro processors similar to those of the iPhone 16 Pro, based on Silicon family, instead of M-series on the rest of the Mac line. It is that replacement that makes it possible to offer the dramatically reduced price.

Also Read: Apple Launches MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M5, Delivers Up to 8x AI Performance Over M1

Apple asserts that A18 Pro can complete daily tasks or computerized functions up to 50 between the best-selling Windows laptop of Intel Core Ultra 5, up to three times as quicker of in-gadget AI tasks like swift photo effects, and twice as quicker of image-modifying tasks.

MacBook Neo comes with the full version of the macOS Tahoe in spite of the iPhone-class silicon. The six-core central processing unit, five core graphic card and 16 core Neural Engine process Apple Intelligence elements, such as writing, note summaries, and Clean Up tool in the Photos application. The device also allows one external display.

Four Colours, No MagSafe, No Keyboard Backlight: The Trade-offs Making The Price Possible

MacBook Neo is available in the durable aluminium enclosure four colours, blush, indigo, silver and the new citrus weighing 2.7 pounds. The display is a 13- inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408 by 1506, 500 nits of brightness and one billion colour support and no notch.

It is only connected to two USB-c ports and a headphone jack: no MagSafe, no Thunderbolt and no SD card slot. The keyboard does not feature backlight, and the trackpad is mechanical as opposed to the haptic solid-state force-touch device installed on the MacBook Air and Pro. The battery life is up to 16 hours which is two hours short of what MacBook Air M5 has.

Trojan horse of Apple: how MacBook Neo can take millions of iPhone users to the MacBook

The push gun into the low-end laptop market was described by Bloomberg as the largest move that Apple had ever made in the past in an attempt to tap into the student market and the low-end of buying and the high numbers of iPhone users who have never been able to own a Mac before.

The firm in house termed the machine as an incredible value and it believed it would usher serious switchers of Windows PC and Chromebooks into the Mac world. Apple senior vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus positioned the device as a device that only Apple could manufacture at this price: MacBook Neo is a laptop that is only Apple could make.

Also Read: Windows 12 Reportedly Coming With Modular Design And AI-First Features

It is clear that no other laptop out there is similar to it. These were accompanied by price increases on the rest of the line: a 13-inch MacBook Air M5 is now a bit more expensive by one-hundred dollars at $1,099.00 and a 16-inch MacBook Pro M5 Max costs out to the tune of a hundred dollars more at $3,899.00.