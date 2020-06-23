As the entire world is busy containing the deadly coronavirus outbreak, a section of conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these events are all fulfillment of Biblical prophecies. According to these extreme believers, events like coronavirus outbreak and the recent locust attacks strongly indicate the second coming of the Christ, which is associated with doomsday marking the end of the world.

Imminent World End Awaits Earth?

As scare regarding a probable apocalypse in the future looms large among a section of netizens, Franklin, son of controversial US pastor Billy Graham has claimed that humans are currently going through the end times.

"Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse! The one sitting on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness, he judges and makes war. Jesus Christ came to earth as a suffering Servant. He will return as conquering King. A day of reckoning is coming, and we are invited to be ready. Have you bowed your heart in repentance and faith before the King of kings?" said Franklin, Express.co.uk reports.

In a recent post on Billy Graham's website which is still operational after his death, the moderator claimed that it is just a matter of time before humans face the apocalypse.

"The Bible says it's not 'if' but 'when' Jesus Christ will come back to judge the earth. By choosing to follow Christ now, you can ensure you'll have eternal life in heaven when all is said and done. While the Bible makes it clear that no human being knows when the world will end, it also says there will be signs that Jesus' return is approaching," read the website post.

The Rise of Antichrist

A few days back, popular Biblical preacher Paul Begley had claimed that all the recent happenings across the world can be interpreted using the Holy Bible. In one of his recent YouTube videos, Begley argued that several Biblical prophecies are unfolding in front of his very own eyes.

Begley also added that Antichrist has been fighting all the way to prevent the return of Jesus Christ. According to Begley, a dreaded war will happen in Israel before the second coming of Christ.