Christians believe that the world will witness the second coming of Christ soon, and associated with this, several momentous events will occur, including the rise of the Antichrist. Now, a Biblical preacher has sensationally claimed that the rise of the Antichrist is imminent, as humans are already going through end times.

All Biblical Prophecies Coming True?

The startling predictions have been made by Christian evangelist Paul Begley, who is known for his doomsday forecast. According to Begley, the recent happenings across the world can be interpreted using the Bible. All the events indicate only one thing: the end of the world is near. In one of his recent videos, Begley revealed that several Biblical prophecies are unfolding in front of our very own eyes.

"Growing up, you know, everybody thought one day the Antichrist would just walk out and flip a switch and this would be this new world order. Not really, not at all. Actually, it's a process that has been going on for centuries. As Lucifer since the moment Christ rose from the dead and ascended to heaven, and the proclamation was that he would return, this same Jesus that you see going away is coming again in alike manner," said Begley during his YouTube show, The Coming Apocalypse.

Begley added that Lucifer has been fighting all the way to prevent the return of Jesus Christ. The evangelist believes that a dreadful war involving Israel and a tribulation period will happen before the second coming of Christ.

How is Apocalypse Debate Grabbing Netizens' Eyeballs?

Ever since the day religions established their control over human society, predictions regarding apocalypse have been the hottest debating point. Until now, no doomsday predictions have turned true, and several skeptics believe that Begley's claim regarding a future apocalypse are all mere attempts to grab public attention.

Begley is firmly of the view that his interpretations regarding a possible end of the world are true. He claims that catastrophic events, including the coronavirus outbreak and the locust attacks in various parts of the world, point to this.