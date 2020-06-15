Popular Biblical preacher Pastor Begley has a track record of several failed doomsday predictions. Even though none of his predictions have turned true, Begley continues his forecast on the future, and he recently claimed that a war will break out in the Middle East.

Are We on the Brink of a War?

In his recent YouTube video, Paul Begley predicted that the world is on the brink of war. During the talk, Begley also connected his bizarre predictions to Blood Moon prophecies and passages found in Psalms 83.

"Are you serious? Guys, we are on the brink of war in the Middle East. We are literally on the brink of war. The United States has just now sent a ton of F-35 fighter jets to the Middle East, due to the fact of this July 1 deadline now, where Israel is talking about taking the Jordan Valley and annexing it. It's not going over well with the Palestinians, it's not at all going over well with the Iranians. Let me just tell you right now guys, this is getting very, very serious," said Begley in the video.

Begley also claimed that this upcoming war will be the fulfillment of Biblical prophecies which is associated with the second coming of Christ.

Are We Going Through the End Times?

A few days back, Begley had claimed that the recent spike in solar activity could be an indication of an imminent world end. Begley, in one of his videos, claimed that several signs from heaven are happening in the skies, and these are all hinting the nearing of end times. He also believes that the recent coronavirus outbreak, locust attacks, and tensions between global powers are all hinting at a possible apocalypse that could happen in the future.

However, a section of doomsday mongers who believe in space apocalypse argues that the world end will be triggered due to the arrival of Nibiru, a rogue killer planet that is lurking at the edges of the solar system.