AOC, Democratic Left Wing Turn Heat on Justice Clarence Thomas, Threaten Him of Impeachment

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has called upon Justice Clarence Thomas to resign or face impeachment, adding fuel to the fire in the ongoing controversy over the latter's continuation in the Supreme Court.

Justice Thomas came on the firing line of the senior senators following the revelation of the text messages exchanged between his wife Virginia Ginni Thomas and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. These text messages pointed toward Ginni's intent to overturn the election result in 2020.

Ginni is a close aide of former US President Donald Trump. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, popularly referred to as AOC, is known for her hardline Leftist opinions.

AOC Challenges Justice Clarence To Come Clean

As reported in Mail Online AOC stated that 'Clarence Thomas should resign. "If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment," the New York Democrat wrote on Twitter.

Reportedly, siding with AOC, House members including Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, Hank Johnson, D-Ga., Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y have also called on Thomas to resign or be impeached.

AOC's strong words have initiated a war of words between the supporters and critics of Justice Clarence Thomas on social media.

A twitter user replying to @AOC and @PeterKn01456420 stated, "Thomas doesn't even want the lesser charge, the most lenient which is to recuse himself from the Jan 6th investigation and he refused. I mean the man doesn't exactly have a stellar reputation it's no wonder he married one of his own kind #ClarenceThomas #GinniThomas #SCOTUS."

Another user replied to @AOC stating, "The Thomas's were cashing checks written by domestic terrorist organizations. And all the (D)'s ask is pretty-please-won't-you-recuse-yourself? It's no wonder we lose elections. Me? I'm sending more $ to AOC. She can fight back. Leadership by example."

"Any congress person that was in the Capital on J6 should also have to recuse themselves for conflict of interest. If Mrs. Thomas being at the rally is grounds for recusal than anyone that was present during the riot should also be recused from the J6 committee," wrote another user.