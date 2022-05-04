Hours after a draft suggesting that the US Supreme Court is likely to quash the historic Roe v. Wade judgment that had awarded women the right to abortion, surfaced, Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the leak. Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with the identity of the person behind the leak of the draft.

As reported earlier, the leaked draft of the opinion of the justices showed that as many as five supported striking down the landmark verdict, including Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the draft, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney. Three other justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan have opposed the draft, as per the leaked document.

Roberts Dubs Leak as an "Egregious Breach of Trust

The leaked draft, which was published by Politico on Monday, reads, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled ... It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division," wrote Justice Samuel Alito in an initial draft majority opinion, as per the outlet.

Dubbing the leak as an "egregious breach of trust", Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into the matter. The New York Post reported that in a statement, Roberts said that although the document described in yesterday's reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way. I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak," he added.

SCOTUS Leaker Identified

Though the identity of the SCOTUS leaker was not released by the authorities, a section of social media users suggested that it a Supreme Court clerk named Amit Jain who was behind the historic leak.

The speculation gained momentum after Matt Wolking, a Republican advisor and strategist, suggested Jain's name as the person responsible for the leak. "A person called Amit Jain clerks for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. As a Yale student, Jain blasted Yale for supporting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. Jain was quoted in a 2017 Politico piece by Josh Gerstein. Today, Gerstein published the draft SCOTUS opinion on Roe," read the tweet.

"If it is proven that Sotomayor's office was behind the leak â€” and that's still an if â€” it wouldn't be the first time this year her office appeared to be behind a political leak," he wrote in another tweet.

Though many questioned Wolking's claims, there were several who tweeted Jain's name. "Justice Sonia Sotomayor's clerk is Amit Jain, the individual who purportedly leaked the abortion draft. He was born and raised in India by his family where he received his education. Is he a legal alien? Even if yes, kick his ass out of the USA," tweeted a user.

"DC bookies have Sotomayor Clerk Amit Jain as the source of Politico reporter Josh Gerstein," wrote another.