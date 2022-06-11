AOC Warns Drug Users to Test Their Substances For Fentanyl, Accused of Promoting Drugs

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has once again landed in controversy for sharing an advisory on testing drugs for fentanyl in her latest Instagram post. Her post that also has a link to the guide from New York City Health Department titled, "How to test your drugs using fentanyl test strips" which has created a furor on social media.

Social media followers are divided on the issue as a faction has lambasted AOC for sharing the post adding that she has behaved irresponsibly by encouraging the use of drugs. However, her supporters have lauded her efforts for creating awareness. The drug users must know what they are consuming and thanked AOC for sharing the health department's link.

Shouldn't AOC Share a Post Against Drug-Addiction?

AOC's detractors stated that such a post coming from a well- known individual, placed at an influential position tends to send wrong signals to youngsters, encouraging them to try "drugs". The gullible teenagers take such posts on social media as a "go ahead" as they tend to get attracted towards experimentation without looking into the hidden warnings, the critics added. Instead, AOC should have shared a post against drug addiction.

According to a news published by foxnews.com AOC wrote, "Surprise! Supply chain is affecting drugs too," on her Instagram story. She also added that studies are showing that nearly half of the ecstasy pills contain no MDMA at all and the biggest risk is to look for is Fentanyl.

A Twitter user while sharing his opinion wrote, "Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., advised her followers on Instagram to test drugs for fentanyl before using them, particularly MDMA, also called ecstasy. Don't try to stop, don't worry that you are breaking the law or can harm."

"AOC, LIKE Biden & his equity pipes, encourages people to do drugs, just check the first she says! Instead of saying don't do drugs they could kill you ! ! ! AOC warns ecstasy takers that the 'supply chain is affecting drugs too' 'Test Your Drugs!' stated another Twitter user.

A tweet read, "AOC warns ecstasy takers that the 'supply chain is affecting drugs too' â€” 'Test Your Drugs!' First President Biden let's record fentanyl levels in across border. Now @AOC encourages illegal narcotics use! Crazy. Democrat drug lords!"

Another tweet stated, "Replying to @FoxNews and @AOC She's right...Not everyone uses drugs. But for those who do, they never expect to end up dead from fentanyl when going to a music festival. Its best to test them."