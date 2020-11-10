It was in last August that NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy captured the image of Hurricane Laura from the International Space Station (ISS). The image captured by Cassidy had gone viral, and it racked up more than 900,000 likes on the space agency's Instagram page. And now, the image has sparked debate on online spaces, after a conspiracy theorist claimed to have spotted a UFO in it.

UFO Above Hurricane?

The claims are made by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. Waring, who has made several outlandish claims regarding alien existence on Mars and the moon, claimed that a grey object can be seen in the photo taken by Cassidy. As the object is spotted above the hurricane, he bizarrely suggested that this object could have played a crucial role in triggering Laura.

"A huge glowing object is seen very close to the space station and seems also to be over the hurricane. The object also has a smudge area a little bit above it, which I believe to be the same object, but it is still moving. The UFO may have slowed down, but not actually stop at all. So that would explain why the astronaut missed it or why NASA didn't seem to notice it. UFO, reflection, meteor or secret spy spacecraft. You decide, but for me...it looks like a UFO," wrote Waring on his blog UFO Sightings Daily.

Reflection of Camera?

Waring has also uploaded a video to YouTube detailing his findings. The video uploaded to YouTube by the conspiracy theorist has impressed his followers, and many of them claim that these sightings are authentic proof of alien existence.

"With all these UFO's around the world this year...maybe the aliens are worried about COVID & it's effect on us, and they are trying to see how to help humanity without alarming," commented Tony Greaves, a YouTube user.

"Strange.. military weather steering device," commented blitzer, another YouTuber.

However, skeptics have dismissed the alien angle, and they made it clear that the UFO spotted in the image could be a reflection of a camera onboard the ISS.