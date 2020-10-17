A bizarre clip that claimed to show a 'tic tac-shaped UFO' moving slowly closer to the top-secret military base of the US, Area 51, which has made alien enthusiasts curious. A driver traveling on Highway 62, which is close to the Palm Springs in California, saw the disc and claimed that it measured around 70 feet long.

In the video, a flat white object can be seen floating in the air above the highway as it appeared to be moving along the Mount San Jacinto going towards space. The driver said, "I've seen clouds around the mountains very often but never like this," as reported by the Daily Star.

UFO or a Parachute?

The conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring, who is known for his peculiar claims said that the so-called sighting took place near Area 51 due to the proximity to the wind farms."This is an interesting video of a white tic tac shaped UFO. The UFO was seen as a person was heading to work along Highway 62 near Palm Springs. The wind farm is located in Palm Spring outskirts. The eyewitness at first believes it to be a cloud and then soon realized it was probably a UFO," he added.

Warring also made a peculiar claim saying that the UFO's have a high interest in human technology and the wind farms are the latest in free energy harvesting for making the planet cleaner. He mentioned that the UFOs have been witnessed before around the wind farms and one even crashed into windmill years back. Scarring said the white tic-tac is an alien craft caught very close to Area 51, Nellis AFB, and the Extraterrestrial Highway.

The viewers got convinced and stated that the UFO did not look like military crafts. "They [The military] never would have flown that route anyway. It's obviously a real craft that was there at that time," one of the viewers wrote. "Looks like a real deal, a tic tac type craft of intelligent abilities there," another viewer added. Few of the viewers pointed out that there was no shadow on the mountains as others said it could have been a parachute.