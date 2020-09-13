Following an investigative report published in late 2017, the Pentagon said that it has carried out a mission named 'Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program' (AATIP) to unravel mysteries surrounding UFO sightings. In the meantime, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences also released a few mysterious clips that showed an alleged UFO screeching across the sky in a mindblowing speed.

US Navy Pilot Reveals His Experience

The clips released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences were captured by US Navy Jets as they trailed these unknown flying vessels. And now, commander David Fravor, one of the former fighter pilots who encountered the event, now known as the tic-tac UFO incident, has revealed that the flying vessel apparently committed an 'act of war' as US Navy jets started trailing it.

Fravor claimed that the unknown flying object performed some extraordinary maneuvers in the skies, which no human technology is capable of. He also added that the tic-tac UFO is something he had never come across in his life.

"This is not like, 'we saw it and it was gone', or 'I saw lights in the sky and it's gone' – we watched this thing on a crystal clear day with four trained observers. I remember telling the guy in my back seat, 'Dude, I dunno about you but I'm pretty weirded out," said Fravor.

Did UFO Jam Radars?

Fravor revealed that the unknown flying vessel that appeared in the skies had actually jammed the radar, and it can be considered an act of war.

"The radar is smart enough that when the signal comes back if it's been messed with, it will tell you - it will give you indications that it's being jammed .... It's being jammed into about every mode you can see ... You can tell it's being jammed. When you actively jam another platform, that's technically an act of war," added Fravor, RT reports.

However, Fravor did not admit that the tic-tac UFO has an alien origin, but he admitted that no known technology on the planet is capable of performing such maneuvers that defied all laws of physics.

A few months back, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare had admitted that the UFO videos released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences are genuine. However, he made it clear that the footage was not supposed to be released in the first place.