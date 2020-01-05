It was around a few months back that a group of US citizens organized a raid at Area 51, a confidential USAF (United States Air Force) military site where alleged alien experiments are taking place. Even though the Storm Area 51 raid did not go well as planned, the event attracted worldwide attention, and many people started claiming that the United States government is well aware of alien existence.

Amy Klobuchar has an alien strategy

As per the latest updates, there are 14 candidates who are vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. In order to stand out, Senator Amy Klobuchar has now adopted a very different strategy. In a recent interaction with Daily Sun, Klobuchar shared her views about an infamous UFO incident involving a New Hampshire man.

"I think we don't know enough. I don't know what's happened, not just with that sighting, but with others. Here's the interesting part of that answer is that some of this stuff is really old. So, why can't you see if you can let some of that out for the public so earnest journalists like you who are trying to get the bottom of the truth would be able to see it?" said Klobuchar.

Donald Trump behind alien coverup?

A few days back, Stephen Bassett, a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher who heads the Paradigm Group, an organization set up to unveil alien mysteries had claimed that Donald Trump's reign is hindering the process of alien disclosure.

Bassett made these remarks while talking exclusively to Daily Star Online. As per Bassett, humans might be living in a post-disclosure world if Donald Trump would not have won the 2017 presidential elections.

In the meantime, chief NASA scientist Dr Jim Green believes that alien life will be discovered within 2021. He also made it clear that humanity is not prepared enough to accept the realities surrounding extraterrestrial existence.