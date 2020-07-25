Following the publication of an investigative report in the New York Times, the Pentagon, in 2017 admitted that they have conducted a secret program named AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program) to unravel the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings. Pentagon also made it clear that they have disbanded this investigation in 2012.

However, several whistleblowers who were once part of this project assured that the program is still on, and the findings are documented as classified by the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Flying Vessels Humans Cannot Make

Information on mysterious encounters with unknown flying objects has formerly been discussed in classified briefings which involve top authorities, and Pentagon officials did not have the right to talk anything about these weird events. Now, people who were part of the program had urged greater transparency for these programs, as they believe the flying objects which many people including Navy officers witnessed were 'vehicles not made on this earth'.

Last month, US senators demanded to see Pentagon's secret UFO files, and they urged defense chiefs to publish a report on the UFO program. According to people who were part of this secret UFO investigation program, Pentagon has not stalled the probe in 2012, but continued it in a different name and with different officials.

Senator Marco Rubio, the Florida Republican who is the acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence recently told that he was concerned about unidentified flying objects hovering above American military bases, which could ultimately put the nation under grave danger. He also added that China or Russia might have developed technology like these, and it might be helping them to conduct these kinds of activities.

Aliens or Secret Military Vessels?

A video of the alleged incident where a US Navy pilot can be seen trailing a UFO had recently gone viral online, and later, Pentagon officially released it for public viewing. In the video, the spotted UFO was seen screening across the skies at a neck-breaking speed, and the navy jet was finding it hard to trail. Experts who analyzed the video had claimed that this flying object was screeching across the skies in such a manner that it defied all laws of modern physics.

As no human technology can build such vehicles, conspiracy theorists soon jumped in and outlandishly concluded that aliens have paid a visit to earth. Some of them even went ahead and assured that top US military officials are aware of alien existence.

As a response to all these allegations, Joseph Gradisher, a top US Navy official revealed that the UFO videos released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences are authentic. However, he made it clear that these footages were not authorized to be released in the first place.

And now, conspiracy theorists are elated to hear that Senators are urging Pentagon to release UFO documents. These conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these are all initial steps before an inevitable alien disclosure.