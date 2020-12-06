What happens after death is one of the most perplexing questions humans have been trying to answer for years. Even though medical science assures death as the end of everything, spiritualists, citing religious textbooks claim that human beings will continue their lives in a different realm after taking their last breath.

Adding up the heat to this bizarre afterlife theory, a woman named Yuvan has claimed that she saw shadow figures during a near-death experience (NDE).

Unusual Near-Death Experience of Yuvan

Yuvan made this mind-blowing claim on a testimonial shared on the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) website. In the testimonial, Yuvan claimed that she reached the verge of death after an accidental overdose of sleeping pills. Just like other near-death experience victims, Yuvan also saw light during the NDE, but she stated that two shadow figures tried to tempt her away from the light.

"I saw two tall people with fuzzy faces and wearing hoodie-robes who appeared before me. They asked me to follow them. I had never experienced this surreal and strange feeling before. I just knew it was all right to go with them. Still, this felt odd and very unfamiliar. I followed them as we walked a long way. Suddenly, it seemed like there was a warm light appearing up above my head that was coming down. I was told, 'Don't continue, stop going forward! Anyway, I knew in my head that I had to leave these two people. Then, I ran like crazy towards the light," wrote Yuvan on the NDERF website.

Afterlife or Normal Phenomenon

The testimonial shared by Yuvan has now gone viral, and spiritualists strongly argue that these visions during the last moments are authentic proof of life after death. However, medical experts claim that Yuvan's experience is absolutely a normal phenomenon.

According to medical experts, during life-threatening events, the human brain will face a shortage in oxygen supply. During these times, the brain will become more active and will adopt a survival trick to combat the limited oxygen supply. As the brain becomes active, it will result in weird visual hallucinations, and it is often mistaken as proof of the afterlife by people who face near-death experiences.