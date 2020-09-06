Several people believe that death is just the end of the physical existence, but the subconscious mind continues its journey in an eternal form. In order to substantiate these claims, spiritualists often cite the testimonials shared by people who have faced near-death experiences (NDE) in their lives. Now, one such testimonial has gone viral on the internet, and it has made several people believe that life after death is a possibility.

Consciousness Blending with Universe

In the testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, a man named Joe claimed to have experienced some mind-blowing events following his clinical death which lasted for some minutes before doctors brought him back to life.

According to Joe, after the death of a person, his or her conscience becomes one with the universe, and the mind will join the grand vastness of the cosmos. Joe had this unbelievable experience when he clinically died following intense seizures.

"I was sucked into the Universe, which from my point of view, was within/ inside me. Everything in the Universe was me. I felt every atom, every particle. Consciousness was universal. Something happened to time which I cannot describe," wrote Joe on the NDERF website.

However, Joe soon heard a voice that states that his time is not up, and he should go back to the material world. The unknown voice also assured he can return to this place again after completing the life in the physical world.

Even though Joe's testimonial is considered proof of the afterlife by many, medical experts have dismissed these claims. According to medical experts, the survival trick adopted by the human brain during life-threatening events is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

Will Humans Reboot in Another Space-Time after Death?

It was around a few months back that Dr Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine suggested a bizarre theory regarding the phenomenon of death. According to Lanza, humans will reboot themselves in another space-time after taking their last breath.

Lanza believes that the concept of time and space are created by humans. He argues that consciousness in humans exists through energy, and it will be released once the physical entity of a human gets destroyed.