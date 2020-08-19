The Blood, Boys Over Flowers actress Goo Hye Sun has revealed that she has lost 14 kg weight after her divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyun. The actress posted her latest photos after joining the new agency MIMI Entertainment.

Goo Hye Sun will be on the cover page of Tenstar's September issue. Her new photos show that the actress has indeed lost a lot of weight. But is it due to her divorce or because she wanted to come back to form, here is the information.

Why Did Goo Hye Sun 'Stay At Home' After Marriage?

Goo Hye Sun's divorce with Ahn Jae Hyun was finalized on July 15, 2020. Ahn Jae Hyun had applied for divorce on September 9, 2019, and the papers were delivered to the actress on September 18, 2019. Before this, the actress had revealed her messages with Ahn Jae Hyun on Instagram and had blamed him for the failure of their marriage.

However, before announcing the divorce, Goo Hye Sun had said that she was taking a break from the entertainment industry and will be resuming her college education on September 1, 2019. In fact, after 2016 post marriage, the actress decided to take care of the home while Ahn Jae Hyun concentrated on his career. You Are Too Much drama that aired in 2017, was her latest drama. The actress dropped out of the project after six episodes and has not been spotted in any other drama to date.

It is at this time that she gained weight. After the divorce was announced she had revealed that she was depressed about not acting or being active in the field but held herself as she wanted to support Ahn Jae Hyun's growing career by managing the household.

How Did Go Hye Sun Lose Weight?

According to Goo Hye Sun, she is currently is on a diet. She worked out hard to come back in form as she wants to get busy in the entertainment field after an absence of nearly four years. She is all set to release her third piano new age album 'Breath 3' in September.

"The secret to diet is Chupa Chups. When you want to eat too much at night, if you bite Chupa Chups and go to sleep, you will fall asleep," states the caption of the latest photograph shared by Goo Hye Sun on her Instagram.

In a previous interview too, the actress had said that when she gained weight her knees started aching. As she is ready to begin a new chapter in her life, she started working out along with diet to greet her fans with the new look. She said that she put in a lot of effort to return to her former self. She tries to engage herself in different activities all the time other than when she sleeps

"If marriage is a fantasy filled with hope, then I believe divorce is reality. If you hit rock bottom, you are able to find a way to find happiness. I want to make my life perfect and now I have the courage to," the actress said while speaking about marriage and divorce. She is currently making a comeback with a music album. She is also interested in bringing out her artwork. "I want to create artwork but I'm creating new age music that will not fall out of trend. I will soon meet my fans after I release this music," she said.