Gu Hye Sun – also known as Ku Hye Sun – joined a new agency after leaving HB Entertainment. The change comes soon after her divorce with Ahn Jae Hyun was finalised earlier this month. MIMI Entertainment announced on July 23 in an Instagram post that Gu Hye Sun signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

"Due to the relationship we formed during the long time we spent together at YG Entertainment, we have ended up joining forces with Gu Hye Sun, who is famous not only in Korea but abroad as well, for her many domestic and international activities," the agency said in a statement.

According to reports, MIMI Entertainment is a new agency headed by CEO Kim Sung Hoon, who was earlier with YG Entertainment. Gu Hye Sun and Kim Sung Hoon worked together when the 35-year-old actress was signed by YG Entertainment.

The move comes after Gu Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun finalized their divorce earlier this month after coming to a settlement. Their separation and divorce and garnered much attention as the two actors blamed one another on social media for the failure of their marriage.

"Ahn Jae Hyun and Gu Hye Sun came to an agreement to settle for divorce through mediation on July 15, 2020. The two will each walk on their own paths, and they will wish the best for each other's futures. We express apologies for their private matters having caused trouble to the public until now," a statement from the estranged couple said.

The couple also apologized to the public for inconveniencing them with their marital troubles.

Gu Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun exchanged wedding vows in 2016. Fans of the couple noticed first signs of problems in the couple's marriage after Gu Hye Sun took to Instagram last August to post the info that her husband sought a divorce. The following month, 33-year-old Ahn Jae Hyun officially filed for divorce.

Gu Hye Sun, later, posted screenshots of her messages with Ahn Jae Hyun accusing him of cheating on her. The actress said on social media that her then-husband would rarely come home, which made her think he needed space and time. However, she realized that he wanted to end the marriage.

Last month, Gu Hye Sun made her first public appearance following the divorce. She attended the 25th Chunsa Film Arts Awards that was live-streamed on television. Due to Covid-19 restriction, the awards ceremony did not have any audience.