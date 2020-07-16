Actress Ku Hye Sun (also known as Gu Hye-sun) and Ahn Jae Hyun have come to a settlement and have finalized their divorce. The couple's divorce was a difficult one as both blamed each other for the failure of marriage and personal messages were displayed on social media.

After a long hiatus, the couple is finally divorced. The divorce mediation was held on July 15 at the Seoul Family Court. Neither Ahn Jae Hyun nor Ku Hye Sun attended the mediation process but the terms and conditions of the divorce were finalized by their legal representatives.

An official statement was released after the divorce was finalized. "Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun came to an agreement to settle for divorce through mediation on July 15, 2020. The two will each walk on their own paths, and they will wish the best for each other's futures. We express apologies for their private matters having caused trouble to the public until now," says the statement.

Trouble in Paradise

Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun, who acted together in the drama Blood, got married on May 21, 2016. However, after three years of marriage, Ahn Jae Hyun filed for divorce on Sept. 9, 2019.

The storm in the life of the celebrities was noticed for the first time in August 2019, when Ku Hye Sun took to Instagram to post the news that Ahn Jae Hyun wants to divorce her while she wanted to keep this marriage.

In the following days, Ku Hye Sun posted their private messages in numerous Instagram posts accusing Ahn Jae Hyun of cheating on her. The 35-year-old actress said that 33-year-old Ahn Jae Hyun rarely came home and she thought that he needs more space and time, but later understood that he wanted to end the marriage.

Ku Hye Sun's Withdrawal From Drama Industry

Ku Hye Sun was more successful in dramas than husband Ahn Jae Hyun. She came into the limelight with the 2009 drama Boys Over Flowers that also starred Lee Min Ho. But after marriage, Ku Hye Sun stayed at home and Ahn Jae Hyun became busy in the entertainment industry getting more roles.

Ku Hye Sun stayed away from the industry but found it unbearable when she found out that there were problems in her perfect married life. However, later Ku Hye Sun accepted the fact and apologized to the fans for making her private matters public. She even spoke about making a comeback in the entertainment industry.

All this while, Ahn Jae Hyun did not respond to Ku Hye Sun's Instagram posts, except for stating that there was no truth in it. The details of the settlement of the divorce are not known yet. But as both have signed the papers, they are legally divorced now.