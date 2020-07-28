Ahn Jae Hyun who has been away from social media and public glare for nearly one year has now posted pictures of him with yellow hair. Fans are going crazy over the Love With Flaws actor's new hairstyle after his divorce with wife Goo Hye Sun.

The actor had deleted all his photos on Instagram last year following the online rift between him and Goo Hye Sun. Thus, this is not only his first photo but only set of photos available on his Instagram account. Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's divorce was finalized through their legal representatives on July 15, 2020.

Ahn Jae Hyun Deletes All Photos on Instagram

Ahn Jae Hyun known as the handsome face of Korean entertainment industry was always seen with black hair. But in the latest photos on his Instagram, the Blood actor is seen wearing a mask but sporting yellow-color hair. The new hair color and hairstyle is being lauded by his fans.

The actor had decided to delete all his pictures on Instagram ahead of the release of his latest drama Laws With Flaws opposite Oh Yeon Soo. Ahn Jae Hyun was alleged of having an affair with Oh Yeon Soo by his ex-wife Goo Hye Sun, which the actor and the actress rubbished as rumors. Oh Yeon Soo had even warned of legal action for false accusations against her.

Divorce From Goo Hye Sun

A week after Goo Hye Sun took to Instagram to announce that her husband was all set to divorce her even though she wanted to be with him, Ahn Jae Hyun applied for divorce in September 2019. The actors after posting several personal messages on Instagram blaming each other for the failure of their marriage, apologized to fans for discussing their personal matters on public platform.

Since then, Ahn Jae Hyun had not posted anything on his social media and kept away from public events too. Ahn Jae Hyun is yet to announce his next project. Goo Hye Sun has joined a new agency MIMI Entertainment, headed by CEO Kim Sung Hoon, who was earlier with YG Entertainment.

Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun had acted together in 2015 drama Blood. The duo got married in 2016. Until 2019, when Goo Hye Sun brought up the divorce issue online, they were considered a happy couple.

Here are Ahn Jae Hyun's latest pictures: