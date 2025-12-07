ACON 2025: A Complete Guide to 10th Anniversary AAA Festa

ACON 2025, the tenth anniversary AAA Festa, will begin with a worldwide live telecast from the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Sunday (December 7) at 6:00 pm KST. Hosted by Lee Jun Young, i-dle member Shuhua, CRAVITY member Allen, and KiiiKiii member Sui, the special celebration will be held to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Asia Artist Awards.

The star-studded celebration aims at creating joyful moments for K-pop fans and K-drama lovers. Here is everything you need to know about the tenth anniversary AAA Festa, including the date, venue, lineup, and streaming details.

How to Watch Live?

ACON 2025 will be broadcast live worldwide for K-pop fans, K-drama lovers, and K-moviegoers from the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Sunday (December 7) at 6:00 pm KST. Here are the international air timings:

Hong Kong - 5:00 pm on Weverse app and website

Indonesia - 4:00 pm on Weverse app and website

Singapore - 5:00 pm on Me Watch

Philippines - 5:00 pm on Weverse app and website

Japan - 6:00 pm on U-Next

South Korea - 6:00 pm on MTN

Malaysia - 5:00 pm on Weverse app and website

Maldives - 2:00 pm on Weverse app and website

Myanmar - 3.30 pm on Weverse app and website

Taiwan - 5:00 pm on Line TV / Line Today / Line VOOM

Thailand - 5:00 pm on True Visions Now

Australia - 7.30 pm on Weverse app and website

India - 2.30 pm on Weverse app and website

Europe - 10:00 am on Weverse app and website

UK - 9:00 am on Weverse app and website

Vietnam - My TV

Brunei - Weverse app and website

Cambodia - Weverse app and website

Laos - Weverse app and website

Macao - Weverse app and website

Mongolia - Weverse app and website

Palau - Weverse app and website

Papua New Guinea - Weverse app and website

Solomon Islands - Weverse app and website

Timor Leste - Weverse app and website

Canada - Weverse app and website

Brazil - Weverse app and website

Mexico - Weverse app and website

France - Weverse app and website

Germany - Weverse app and website

Italy - Weverse app and website

Spain - Weverse app and website

Sweden - Weverse app and website

Netherlands - Weverse app and website

New Zealand - Weverse app and website

Russia - Weverse app and website

Armenia - Weverse app and website

Azerbaijan - Weverse app and website

Belarus - Weverse app and website

Kazakhstan - Weverse app and website

Kyrgyzstan - Weverse app and website

Tajikistan - Weverse app and website

Turkmenistan - Weverse app and website

Moldova - Weverse app and website

Uzbekistan - Weverse app and website

Georgia - Weverse app and website

Eastern Time - 4:00 am on Weverse app and website

Central Time - 3:00 am on Weverse app and website

Pacific Time - 1:00 pm on Weverse app and website

Performers

The performers lineup for ACON 2025 includes NEXZ, AHOF, Ash Island, ATEEZ, WOODZ, Lee Yi-kyung, YENA, KISS OF LIFE, KiiiKiii, KickFlip, CRAVITY, xikers, SB19, and QWER. Over 50 special stages, including several collaboration stages, are prepared for the special celebration event.