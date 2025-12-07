ACON 2025: A Complete Guide to 10th Anniversary AAA Festa

ACON 2025, the tenth anniversary AAA Festa, will begin with a worldwide live telecast from the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Sunday (December 7) at 6:00 pm KST. Hosted by Lee Jun Young, i-dle member Shuhua, CRAVITY member Allen, and KiiiKiii member Sui, the special celebration will be held to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Asia Artist Awards.
The star-studded celebration aims at creating joyful moments for K-pop fans and K-drama lovers. Here is everything you need to know about the tenth anniversary AAA Festa, including the date, venue, lineup, and streaming details.
How to Watch Live?
ACON 2025 will be broadcast live worldwide for K-pop fans, K-drama lovers, and K-moviegoers from the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Sunday (December 7) at 6:00 pm KST. Here are the international air timings:
- Hong Kong - 5:00 pm on Weverse app and website
- Indonesia - 4:00 pm on Weverse app and website
- Singapore - 5:00 pm on Me Watch
- Philippines - 5:00 pm on Weverse app and website
- Japan - 6:00 pm on U-Next
- South Korea - 6:00 pm on MTN
- Malaysia - 5:00 pm on Weverse app and website
- Maldives - 2:00 pm on Weverse app and website
- Myanmar - 3.30 pm on Weverse app and website
- Taiwan - 5:00 pm on Line TV / Line Today / Line VOOM
- Thailand - 5:00 pm on True Visions Now
- Australia - 7.30 pm on Weverse app and website
- India - 2.30 pm on Weverse app and website
- Europe - 10:00 am on Weverse app and website
- UK - 9:00 am on Weverse app and website
- Vietnam - My TV
- Brunei - Weverse app and website
- Cambodia - Weverse app and website
- Laos - Weverse app and website
- Macao - Weverse app and website
- Mongolia - Weverse app and website
- Palau - Weverse app and website
- Papua New Guinea - Weverse app and website
- Solomon Islands - Weverse app and website
- Timor Leste - Weverse app and website
- Canada - Weverse app and website
- Brazil - Weverse app and website
- Mexico - Weverse app and website
- France - Weverse app and website
- Germany - Weverse app and website
- Italy - Weverse app and website
- Spain - Weverse app and website
- Sweden - Weverse app and website
- Netherlands - Weverse app and website
- New Zealand - Weverse app and website
- Russia - Weverse app and website
- Armenia - Weverse app and website
- Azerbaijan - Weverse app and website
- Belarus - Weverse app and website
- Kazakhstan - Weverse app and website
- Kyrgyzstan - Weverse app and website
- Tajikistan - Weverse app and website
- Turkmenistan - Weverse app and website
- Moldova - Weverse app and website
- Uzbekistan - Weverse app and website
- Georgia - Weverse app and website
- Eastern Time - 4:00 am on Weverse app and website
- Central Time - 3:00 am on Weverse app and website
- Pacific Time - 1:00 pm on Weverse app and website
Performers
The performers lineup for ACON 2025 includes NEXZ, AHOF, Ash Island, ATEEZ, WOODZ, Lee Yi-kyung, YENA, KISS OF LIFE, KiiiKiii, KickFlip, CRAVITY, xikers, SB19, and QWER. Over 50 special stages, including several collaboration stages, are prepared for the special celebration event.