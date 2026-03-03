4.3-Magnitude Quake Rattles Iran's Gerash Region Amid Escalating Israeli-US attacks

​A ‌magnitude 4.3 ​earthquake ⁠struck the Gerash ‌region ‌in ‌southern Iran ⁠on ⁠Tuesday, March 3, the US ​Geological ‌Survey (USGS) said. According to the authority, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 12:24 pm.

However, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties from the tremor.

This comes at a time when the country is engaged in an ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel, adding further strain to an already volatile situation.

As fighting across the Middle East deepens, tensions flared sharply on Tuesday when a drone strike targeted the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital. The attack came as Iran started its retaliatory operations following the killing of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking the fourth consecutive day of strikes.

In addition, the Iranian forces also launched attacks aimed at Israeli targets, as well as US diplomatic missions and military installations across the region. The developments signal a dangerous expansion of hostilities, raising concerns about how far the confrontation could spread.

For the unversed, Israel and the US have been conducting airstrikes on Iranian territory since Saturday, February 28.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, March 2, that while the military campaign against Iran is expected to take some time, it is unlikely to stretch into years, signalling an effort focused on specific strategic objectives rather than a prolonged conflict.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, told reporters on Tuesday, March 3, that Israel had prepared for a campaign that could last several weeks but was unlikely to involve deploying ground forces. "I don't think that's something very likely at the moment for Israeli forces. There's not a practical idea at the moment that I know of," he said, as quoted by India Today.

On the American side, President Donald Trump had initially suggested that the military campaign alongside Israel might be wrapped up in about four to five weeks, but his comments soon made clear that Washington was prepared to justify and sustain broader operations beyond that early timeline as the conflict unfolds.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that over 555 people have been killed in Iran. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that more than 52 people have died and 154 were wounded in Israel's overnight retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah in the Beirut suburbs and southern region of the country.