Zendaya Suffers Scary Fall While Entering Restaurant in Rome to Escape Paparazzi; Trolls Herself [VIDEO]

Actress Zendaya had quite a memorable experience during her visit to Rome, Italy. "The Spider-Man: No Way Home" start's day out in Rome was hit by a big snag after she was caught on camera slipping and falling on ground while going for lunch at Eitch Borromini. Zendaya fell while she was trying to escape the lens of the paparazzi outside the restaurant.

However, she was quickly helped by bodyguards and the restaurant staff. The "Euphoria" start, who is rumored to be dating the Spider-Man star Tom Holland, later took to social media to explain the hilarious incident and even laughed at herself.

The Big Fall

On Monday, Zendaya was in Rome and was heading for lunch at the plush restaurant. The 25-year-old was dressed in a long black gown and matching heels. However, just as she got down from her car and about to enter the restaurant she fell backwards before colliding with the ground.

She was, however, soon assisted by the restaurant staff in getting back on her feet before proceeding into the establishment. The hilarious incident was caught on camera which made it way to social media and is garnering massive views.

Zendaya actually suffered the fall as she was trying to escape the eyes of the paparazzi but instead the incident became a huge fodder for the lensmen present there. The actress was later observed by a witness returning to her hotel and being surrounded by admirers as she stopped to take selfies.

All of this comes as Zendaya and Tom, 25, are said to have purchased a home together. However, during a recent interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan", the "Uncharted" actor quickly debunked the story.

Zendaya Laughs at Herself

The video of Zendaya's fall has now gone viral with the actress herself laughing at her big slip. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reacted to the same as she said, "I can't stop laughing."

Zendaya also shared clips of herself giggling at a video in which she was seen tripping after exiting a car. "I can't stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping." In another video she shared on her story, Zendaya said that she had been laughing so hard she had tears in her eyes.

Later, the actress shared a meme of herself that captures her fall and combines it with one of the most iconic scenes from the just released "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film.

It is also reported that Zendaya is with Holland in Rome presently. Last week, the couple was spotted heading out for a date night in New York and also enjoyed a Rangers game together where they both were spotted wearing matching jerseys.

Holland is currently on a high, since the latest Spider-Man film has grossed over $750 million domestically, trailing only "Avengers: Endgame" and "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens." Zendaya, on the other hand, has received nothing but praise for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the hit HBO series "Euphoria."