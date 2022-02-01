Who is Chris Evans' New Girlfriend? Captain America is Reportedly Dating 'Warrior Nun' Actress

Captain America fans are speculating a new detail in actor Chris Evans' love life. The Marvel actor is said to be dating Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista. While Chris is 40-year-old, his alleged new girlfriend is 24.

Alba came into the limelight with the Netflix show Warrior Nun, which was a big hit in 2020. The show is awaiting the release of its next season.

The dating rumors of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista started last month when the actor posted a video on his Instagram story and fans guessed that he was in Alba's hometown of Lisbon, Portugal. Chris Evans started following Alba Baptista in 2020 but she didn't follow him back until June 2021. She is also following his brother, Scott on Instagram, as well as his partner.

The pair might have met in Europe

Fans are speculating that the two may have met in Europe while Alba was filming the second season of Warrior Nun and Chris was shooting The Grey Man, though none of the production locations overlapped. While season 2 of Warrior Nun was shot in Madrid, Spain, The Grey Man was filmed in Prague, the Czech Republic, and France.

Some rumors also suggested that Alba spent the new year's in LA and the pictures she shared of her trip were taken in Chris' backyard. Last week Chris shared a video on his Instagram story for an eighth-grade class at the Jewish Foundation School. On the basis of the background of the video, fans speculated that the actor was staying at the Four Seasons in Lisbon on a trip to visit his new girlfriend.

Chris Evans has previously been rumored to be dating Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, Dianna Agron, Jenny Slate, Eiza Gonzalez, Lily James, Selena Gomez, and Aly Raisman.

Neither Chris Evans nor Alba Baptista has addressed their dating rumors so far.