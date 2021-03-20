Donald Trump Jr Mocks Biden with Meme Showing His Father Knocking Him Down with Golf Balls

President Joe Biden gave Donald Trump Jr. the perfect opportunity to mock him after he stumbled multiple times as he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One on Friday. Trump Jr took to Twitter to share a meme in the form of a hilarious video that made it appear as if Biden was knocked down by a golf ball hit by his father former President Donald Trump.

Biden tripped at least thrice while climbing the stairs of Air Force One, with the White House trying to damage control by claiming that strong winds were the reason for the President's stumble. However, Trump Jr. wasn't among those who bought the White House version and jokingly wrote: "It wasn't the wind folks."

Subject of Joke

Moments after news and video footage of Biden stumbling on the stairs of Air Force One went viral on Friday, Trump Jr posted a mock tweet showing his father swinging a golf club and hitting a ball that knocks Biden down as he ascends toward Air Force One. The hilarious video immediately caught the attention of social media users and has since gone viral.

Earlier, Trump Jr slammed the White House in a series of tweets after a spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, said that it was the windy conditions that were to blame for Biden's stumbling. Trump Jr. didn't buy the version and immediately took to Twitter "Pay no attention to the fact that the President of the United States is so frail that he got knocked over repeatedly by a gust of wind," he tweeted moments after the White House version.

Reference to the Past

Understandably, Trump Jr's tweet was not only meant to mock Biden but also defend his father. While his video mocking Biden continued to get get circulated on social media, he fired a barrage of tweets. "I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once," he tweeted next.

"Biden falls repeatedly but I'm sure he's the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly," he continued with his rant.

On the other hand social media continued joking about Biden, with dozens of memes doing the rounds. Kyle Kashuv, the Parkland massacre survivor who has become an advocate for gun rights, posted a meme showing Biden being carried to Air Force One by a stairlift.

Pro Football Network got in on the fun, joking that Biden was felled on the staircase by Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry. Henry has just concluded a historic season with the Titans, rushing for more than 2,000 yards to lead the National Football League.

Another Twitter user joked that Biden fell as a result of an anime battle with Sasuke from the Japanese comics. However, Trump Jr's meme seems to have been likened by the most so far.