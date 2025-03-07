Zelensky Vows to Work 'Constructively' With Trump and Confirms He Will Fly to Saudi Arabia Next Week for US-Ukraine Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine will hold peace talks with the United States next week, as he vowed to work "constructively" with Donald Trump. In his nightly address, the Ukrainian leader revealed that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday, while his team remains there to negotiate with U.S. officials.

Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine's determination to achieve a "fast" and "lasting" peace agreement, following his heated exchange with Trump at the White House last week. "Next Monday, I have a visit planned to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners," Zelensky said.

Zelensky Gears up for Talks

Trump has started his second term in the White House by shifting U.S. policy on Ukraine, potentially causing an unprecedented rift with Europe. Tensions escalated between the U.S. president and Zelensky on Friday, as the two leaders clashed in a tense exchange inside the Oval Office.

Following the argument, Washington paused intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, a decision that could significantly hinder Ukraine's ability to strike Russian forces. In addition, Trump ordered to suspend all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, aiming to put pressure on Zelensky to engage in negotiations to end the war with Russia.

Trump's National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, said, "We have taken a step back."

In response, European leaders have been holding emergency discussions on rapidly increasing their military budgets following the policy shift. On Thursday, they approved new defense spending initiatives designed to unlock billions of euros for the continent's security.

All 27 EU leaders agreed to ease budgetary restrictions, allowing member states willing to boost military funding to do so.

They also called on the European Commission to identify further measures to support substantial defense spending at the national level across all EU countries, according to an official statement.

The EU's executive branch estimates that this move could release nearly $702 billion for defense purposes.

Leaders also acknowledged the European Commission's proposal of a 150 billion euro ($162 billion) loan package to procure new military equipment and urged EU officials to assess the plan with urgency.

Mounting Pressure on Zelensky

Despite the U.S. pulling back, Zelensky insisted earlier this week that he is willing to collaborate with Trump. In a post on X, he expressed his desire to "set things right," calling his heated exchange with Trump at the White House "unfortunate."

The Ukrainian leader also voiced his willingness to agree on a truce in the air and at sea—provided Russia agrees to do the same.

Last week, Zelensky was forced to leave the White House without signing the all-important minerals deal following his intense confrontation with Trump.

As concerns grew over Kyiv's ability to sustain itself without U.S. support, Zelensky made a striking reversal in his stance on X. He wrote: "Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right."

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."