FACT CHECK: Does this Video Show Zelensky Saying 'F**k Him' About Trump Outside 10 Downing Street after Heated Exchange at White House?

The relationship between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has soured following a heated exchange at the Oval office in White House. Zelensky has since been on a visit to the UK and has been meeting several Europeans leaders including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

A video has since been circulating that claims Zelensky used an expletive about Trump, either saying "F*** him" or "F*** Trump," just before meeting Starmer outside 10 Downing Street in London on Sunday. The video uses a 'beep' to cover the alleged expletive from Zelenskyy, while the post censors the word with "F* him" in the caption. However, the intended message is clear.

The Claim and the Truth

The video has gone viral, but the claim is completely false and baseless. The claim appeared in a post and video that was first shared on TikTok on March 1, 2025. The clip began with footage of Zelenskyy stepping out of his car at 10 Downing Street, accompanied by a voice-over saying:

"Breaking News: A diplomatic firestorm has erupted after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was caught on camera delivering an unfiltered response to Donald Trump. As he arrived at 10 Downing Street for high-stakes talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a reporter asked about Trump's latest remarks on Ukraine. Zelensky, smirking, muttered just loud enough to be heard (AUDIO BEEP)."

The viral video that makes the bizarre claim can be watched below.

The post's caption claims that Zelenskyy said, "F* him," suggesting the obscenity without explicitly spelling it out.

The video posted does not capture Zelenskyy's actual words as he steps out of the car to meet Starmer on March 1, 2025. Instead, it features a voice-over suggesting he said, "fuck him."

Distorting Facts

ABC News covered Zelenskyy's arrival and meeting with Starmer. A video with the original audio, shared on X, reveals that as Zelenskyy exits the car, a reporter asks, "Mr. President, how was the trip, how do you feel?" to which he responds, "Okay, thanks so much."

The voice-over in the TikTok video claimed that Zelenskyy used an expletive to refer to Trump following " a disastrous Washington meeting where Trump accused Ukraine of 'gambling with World War Three' and cast doubt on continued U.S. support."

The original video can be watched below.

This refers to the February 28, 2025, Oval Office meeting in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance reportedly confronted Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine.

If Zelenskyy had actually made such a remark about Trump in public, it would have been widely covered by both national and international media. However, a Google search using the keywords "Zelenskyy says fuck you Trump at meeting Keir Starmer" produced no relevant news reports.

The claim is thus completely false.