United States 'Ready' to Go to War with China, Says Pete Hegseth after Tariff Retaliation Threat from Beijing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a combative stance against one of America's biggest rivals as tensions in the U.S.-China trade war intensified. Speaking on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, the Pentagon chief claimed that the United States is "ready" for war with China.

Hegseth's comments came in response to a question regarding a post on X from the Chinese Embassy in the United States. On Tuesday night, the Chinese Embassy's X account posted, "If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end." On Wednesday morning, Hegseth had issued a chilling threat.

United States Ready for War

"Well, we're prepared. Those who long for peace must prepare for war," the 44-year-old responded on Fox & Friends. Hegseth claimed "that's why we're rebuilding our military." "If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong, and that president understands peace comes through strength," Hegseth added.

Although tensions between the two nations have intensified through both a trade war and heated rhetoric, Hegseth maintained that Trump has a "strong relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said that where cooperation is possible, both sides will work together, and the president remains focused on seeking peace and new opportunities.

"But my job as the secretary of defense is to make sure we're ready. We need the defense spending, the capabilities, the weapons and the posture in the Indo-Pacific, which is something we're very much focused on," Hegseth said.

This week, China announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget as it continues modernizing its military and claiming its influence amid rising global tensions.

As the world's second-largest military spender behind the U.S., China also boasts the largest navy.

Trade War Could Take Worse Turn

Meanwhile, the trade dispute between the two nations dramatically escalated after Trump doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%. In response, Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on certain U.S. agricultural products.

Chinese officials have accused the U.S. of using the fentanyl crisis as a pretext for imposing tariffs, arguing that America alone is responsible for addressing the issue.

Trump, however, has slammed China for not doing enough to curb fentanyl shipments to the U.S. and also called on Mexico and Canada to strengthen border enforcement when he introduced a 25% tariff on all imports from both countries.

The White House may announce exemptions to these tariffs as early as Wednesday.