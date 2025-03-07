Senior members of Donald Trump's inner circle have reportedly engaged in secret discussions with key Ukrainian opposition figures. The meetings included Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister known for her political ambition, and members of Petro Poroshenko's party. Poroshenko served as Ukraine's president before Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office. The talks took place as tensions grow between Washington and Kyiv, with speculation that the U.S. may be shifting its stance on Ukraine's leadership.

The discussions focused on the possibility of holding early presidential elections in Ukraine. Under the country's constitution, elections have been delayed due to martial law, which remains in place because of the ongoing war with Russia. Supporters of Zelenskyy argue that organizing an election now would be risky. Many Ukrainian soldiers are on the front lines, and millions of citizens are living abroad as refugees. Holding an election under such conditions, they say, could weaken Ukraine's stability and play into Russia's hands.

Trump's allies, however, are reportedly confident that Zelenskyy would lose if an election were held soon. His popularity has declined in recent years, with frustration growing over corruption and the prolonged war. Yet, recent polls suggest he remains the frontrunner. A survey conducted by British pollster Survation found that 44% of Ukrainians would still vote for him. His nearest competitor, former army commander Valery Zaluzhny, is more than 20 points behind. Poroshenko has only 10% support, and Tymoshenko ranks even lower at 5.7%.

The Trump administration denies involvement in Ukraine's internal politics. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick insisted that Trump is not interfering, stating that the former president only seeks "a partner for peace." However, Trump has repeatedly criticized Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator without elections." He also suggested that Zelenskyy "won't be around long" unless he negotiates with Russia. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard falsely claimed that Ukraine had canceled elections, further fueling controversy. Elon Musk, a vocal commentator on global affairs, also weighed in on the issue. He tweeted, "Ukraine needs to hold an election. Zelensky would lose by a landslide."

Despite their public opposition to early elections, Tymoshenko and Poroshenko have engaged in backchannel talks with Trump's allies. A U.S. Republican foreign policy expert, speaking anonymously, revealed that both politicians are positioning themselves as leaders who would be "easier to work with" than Zelenskyy. The source also suggested that the talks aimed to build relationships that could influence Ukraine's future leadership.

After reports of the discussions surfaced, Tymoshenko and Poroshenko defended their diplomatic activities. Tymoshenko's team stated that she was negotiating with international allies to secure a "just peace" as soon as possible but acknowledged that elections were impossible under current wartime conditions. Poroshenko, on the other hand, emphasized that his party works "transparently" with American partners to maintain bipartisan support for Ukraine. He claimed that he had repeatedly tried to coordinate with Zelenskyy's administration and had invited Ukraine's ambassador to Washington to participate in discussions.

Poroshenko insisted that his conversations with U.S. officials always focused on two key principles: security and peace through strength. He emphasized the need for continued military aid, intelligence-sharing, economic sanctions against Russia, and support for democracy. He also stated that his party firmly opposes holding elections during wartime.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has long supported the idea of an early election in Ukraine. Russian officials have made it clear that they want to see Zelenskyy replaced. Some analysts believe that pushing for elections now aligns with Moscow's interests, as it could destabilize Ukraine's government at a critical time. If a new leader were to emerge, Russia might have a better chance of negotiating a ceasefire on its own terms.

The ongoing discussions between Trump's circle and Ukrainian opposition figures raise questions about Washington's future stance on Ukraine. While Trump and his team publicly claim they are not interfering, their actions suggest a growing interest in influencing Ukraine's leadership. As the war continues, Ukraine's political future remains uncertain, with both domestic and international players looking to shape what comes next.