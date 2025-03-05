Zelensky Surrenders to Trump after US Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine as He Says He's Ready for Peace Deal and 'Regrets' White House Row

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has finally called for a ceasefire in both air and naval operations, while also admitting that he is regretting the outcome of his disastrous White House visit. In a post on X on Tuesday, the wartime leader expressed his willingness to agree on a truce in the sky and sea "immediately, if Russia will do the same."

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive," Zelensky wrote on X.

Zelensky Surrenders to Trump

Zelensky wrote how desperate he is to end the war. "None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same.

"Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Washington on Friday expecting to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. However, he left the White House empty-handed after his Oval Office meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance devolved into a heated argument over alleged "disrespect."

Admitting His Fault

Trump said that he would only engage in talks with Zelensky if the Ukrainian president apologized and expressed a desire for peace. Zelensky's remarks came after Trump announced that he was halting all military aid to Ukraine after the heated confrontation at the White House.

The clash marked the peak of growing tensions between them, with Trump previously labeling Zelensky a "dictator" and the Ukrainian leader accusing the Republican of falling for Russian "disinformation."

A major minerals deal—intended to grant the U.S. access to Ukraine's vast rare earth mineral reserves—was set to be signed in Washington last week. However, the deal fell apart when Zelensky was expelled from the White House after the public dispute with Trump.

A White House spokesperson said last night: "The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."