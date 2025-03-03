Zelensky Says He Is 'Ready to Sign' Minerals Deal with US and Wanted 'Ukrainian Position to be Heard' after Oval Office Showdown with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is "ready to sign" the minerals deal with the United States, which was delayed following his tense encounter with Donald Trump. Speaking to journalists at Stansted Airport before leaving the UK, Zelensky said he "just want [s] Ukrainian position to be heard" when asked about Friday's disastrous meeting with President Donald Trump.

Reports suggest that the Ukrainian leader was abruptly removed from the White House, while a proposed minerals deal with the United States, tied to additional military aid, was put on hold. The heated exchange in the Oval Office dashed all hopes for unity between European nations and the United States regarding Ukraine's future.

Zelensky Tries to Mend Cracks

During the exchange, Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelensky all spoke over each other in raised voices. "You're gambling with millions of people ... You're gambling with World War Three," Trump said, requesting Zelensky to make a deal or else the US "are out."

Vance accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful," while both he and Trump argued that the Ukrainian leader had not been thankful enough for U.S. military support.

Later, Trump told reporters that the meeting with Zelensky "didn't work out exactly great," adding that while the Ukrainian president wanted to "fight, fight, fight," the U.S. was focused on "ending this death."

Reports indicate that the minerals agreement does not include any security guarantees from the U.S., a key demand from Ukraine throughout the conflict. The deal, which would grant the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, could be valued at a trillion dollars, according to Trump.

Despite the fallout from the tense meeting, Zelensky remained defiant, saying that he has no plans to resign. However, he suggested that his position could be "exchangeable" if it meant securing Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Rigid Zelensky

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was among those calling for Zelensky to resign after the heated White House confrontation. However, Zelensky fired back, saying, "I can give [Lindsay Graham] citizenship of Ukraine and he will become a citizen of our country.

"And then his voice will start to gain weight, and I will hear him as a citizen of Ukraine on the topic of who must be the president. The president of Ukraine will have to be chosen not in Lindsay Graham's home but in Ukraine," he told Sky News.

When asked if he would step down if Ukraine were to join NATO, the Ukrainian president responded in his native language through a translator, saying, "I can be exchanged for NATO."

Zelensky added: "I have said that I am exchanging for Nato membership, then it means I have fulfilled my mission. NATO means I have fulfilled my mission."

Despite his tense clash with Trump at the White House, Zelensky thanked the American people. "We are grateful to all the societies in the countries that support us. We are very thankful," he continued.

Meanwhile, European leaders from 18 nations rushed to develop a strategy for Ukraine at a crisis summit following the tense meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

After the summit, Sir Keir Starmer emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that European powers must recognize it is "time to act" as they face a "crossroads in history." "This is a once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step up." He said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were also present, as Britain, France, and Italy appear poised to take leading roles in a "coalition of the willing" to enforce any future peace agreement with Russia.