Trump Tears into Zelensky after Ukrainian President Says End to Three-Year War with Russia Is 'Very, Very Far Away'

President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday for saying Ukraine's three-year conflict with Russia was "very, very far" from ending—further widening the divide between the two leaders following their heated confrontation in the Oval Office on Friday. That angered Trump, who has upped the pressure on Kyiv to end the war.

Trump accused Zelensky that he was not interested in finding peace. This came as the U.S. president prepared to meet with top officials to deliberate on the possibility of cutting off aid to the war-torn nation entirely. It appears Trump at this point is too infuriated with Zelensky after the Oval office showdown.

Trump Gives It Back to Zelensky

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy [sic], and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Friday, Zelensky's meeting at the White House was cut short after a heated exchange in the Oval Office about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could be trusted. Afterward, Zelensky headed to the U.K., where European leaders reaffirmed their backing for him.

"It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy [sic], stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. [sic] – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

For the past three years, Ukraine has been fighting for its existence after Russian troops invaded its territory. Zelensky has been widely praised for his leadership in the resistance effort.

However, since Trump's return to office, his reception in Washington has been far less welcoming. During a tense Oval Office meeting, the president and vice president openly criticized him after he insisted that Putin could not be trusted.

In London, Zelensky sought to present a more optimistic view of Ukraine's ties with the U.S.

"I think our relationship will continue, because it's more than an occasional relationship," he said late Sunday.

Trump Vents Out His Anger

Trump linked those remarks in his post while criticizing the Ukrainian president. Meanwhile, top national security officials were set to meet with Trump to deliberate on the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

A source revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz were expected to join other top officials to determine the next course of action.

Zelensky and European leaders are pushing for a U.S. "backstop" in any peace agreement, arguing that American air power or defense systems are crucial in preventing future Russian aggression. However, they are prepared to deploy U.K. and French peacekeepers if a deal is reached.

U.S. officials have suggested that a minerals agreement—allowing the U.S. major access to Ukraine's critical rare earth reserves—would be sufficient to ensure Ukraine's security.

However, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday, "The mineral deal is not enough on its own."

Meanwhile, key Trump administration officials have warned Zelensky that time is running out for him. "The American people's patience is not unlimited, their wallets are not unlimited, and our stockpiles and munitions are not unlimited," Waltz told Fox News.