Zaliya Shamigulova: Female Tourist Found Unclothed and Stabbed to Death by Tinder Date in Mauritius as It's Revealed Her Tongue Was Cut off So That She Could Not Shout

A female tourist was stabbed to death by her 'Tinder lover' on the tropical island of Mauritius, and her tongue was cut "so that she could not call for help." A post-mortem examination of 29-year-old university teacher Zaliya Shamigulova revealed multiple stab wounds to her breasts.

Her tongue and throat had also been severed from her mutilated body, which was found naked in a shallow grave. Detained suspect, Puryavirsingh Sundur, a 29-year-old IT engineer from Mauritius, met the tourist through the dating app Tinder, according to reports from Russian. Law enforcement sources said that he "confessed" to the murder and described how he had stabbed and mutilated the innocent tourist.

Brutal Murdered and then Mutilated Her Body

Local media reported that detectives were still searching for the missing body parts and clothing of Shamigulova. Despite this, a funeral ceremony was conducted for the tourist before her remains could be sent back to Russia.

Authorities believe that the killer had planned to dismember the body but ended up burying it in a makeshift grave on the island in Mauritius. The suspect reportedly guided police to the grave in La Marie, a residential area.

He admitted to the murder after blood from the victim was found in his car and claimed that he had found out she had been unfaithful.

Killed Because She Was Unfaithful

The last footage of her showed her getting into a blue Toyota car while wearing a white and blue dress. She was reported missing by a female travel companion.

Her Russian relatives received messages, apparently from her, saying she had chosen to disappear and requested not to be contacted.

One account mentioned that the suspect had taken the Russian tourist on a sightseeing trip but, in a fit of jealous rage, he attacked her with a knife, killed her, stripped her, and buried her body.

Shamigulova had recently shared that she was "catching happiness every day" during her Mauritius vacation.

Shamigulova had previously carried the torch for the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014. A university teacher from Chelyabinsk in the Urals, Shamigulova was scheduled to travel to Madagascar on September 1.