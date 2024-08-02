Imane Khelif: IOC Defends 'Biologically Male' Boxer Over Gender Controversy after She Forced Her Italian Rival to Quit after Just 46 Seconds

The International Olympic Committee defended the two boxers involved in a gender controversy that took the 2024 Summer Games by storm on Thursday. Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting faced criticism after failing gender eligibility tests and being disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) at the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, India.

The controversy intensified Thursday when Khelif compelled Italy's Angela Carini to withdraw just 46 seconds into their first-round match. Carini was struck twice and hardly managed to throw a punch before saying to her corner, "It's not fair." She then dropped to her knees, pounded the canvas in frustration, and refused to shake Khelif's hand.

As Dirty As It Could Get

After the one-sided fight ended, Carini, 25, explained that she withdrew due to concerns for her safety. The incident was later criticized by a UN women's welfare official and Italy's Prime Minister.

However, the IOC, which does not mandate the same gender eligibility tests, supported Khelif and Lin hours later, claiming that the boxers were victims of an "arbitrary decision" by the IBA Secretary General and CEO.

"We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," the IOC wrote in a statement.

"The two athletes have been competing in international boxing competitions for many years in the women's category, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments.

"These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process."

The controversy highlights a long-standing dispute between the IOC and the Russian-led IBA over accusations of mismanagement and lack of integrity.

"The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure — especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.

"Such an approach is contrary to good governance.

"Eligibility rules should not be changed during ongoing competition, and any rule change must follow appropriate processes and should be based on scientific evidence."

Quit Game to Save Her Life

Khelif landed two punches on Carini during the opening round of their women's welterweight match in Paris, causing the Italian boxer's chin strap to come loose and prompting her to move to her corner.

After returning to the ring, Carini decided to withdraw from the match, resulting in Khelif being declared the winner.

Carini, who had previously stated that she could "only adapt to the rules of the Olympics," was seen crying in the ring after the sudden end to the bout.

She later explained that she withdrew to "safeguard my life," admitting, "I couldn't carry on."

After the match, the distraught Italian said: "I'm used to suffering. I've never taken a punch like that, it's impossible to continue. I'm nobody to say it's illegal."

"I got into the ring to fight. But I didn't feel like it anymore after the first minute. I started to feel a strong pain in my nose. I didn't give up, but a punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I'm leaving with my head held high."

Carini clarified that she did not leave the fight as a protest against her opponent's participation but said that it was a matter for the Olympics to address.

When asked why she knelt at the end of the match, Carini explained it was in honor of her late father, who died in 2021. She added, "I am sorry not to have taken Italy to the podium."

She was then taken for a medical assessment to evaluate the severity of her facial injuries, which included a bruised nose. Carini said: "I entered the ring and I told myself I have to take out all of myself independently from the person I had in front of me.

"And honestly, I don't care. I said to myself, 'This is my Olympics'. Independently, from all controversy, I just wanted to carry on and win."

"I am not one that easily surrenders. Even if they told me, let's not fight, I would not have accepted it. I am a fighter. My father taught me to be a warrior. When I am in the ring, I use that mindset, the mindset of a warrior, a winning mindset. This time I couldn't make it.

"You all saw my nose that started bleeding. I didn't lose tonight, I just surrendered with maturity.

"I wish her to carry on until the end and that she can be happy. I am someone who doesn't judge anyone. I am not here to give judgements."