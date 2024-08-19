How Did Daniela Larreal Chirinos Die? Five-Time Olympic Cyclist Found Dead Inside Her Las Vegas Home After Choking on Food

An Olympic cyclist has been found dead in her apartment, reportedly after choking on her food. When Venezuelan five-time Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos didn't arrive at the hotel where she was employed, worried colleagues contacted the authorities. Police officers went to her Las Vegas apartment on Friday and found her body inside.

It is believed that she died on August 11, with her colleagues reaching contacting cops on August 12. Sources close to the investigation indicate that Larreal, 50, died from asphyxiation. The autopsy reportedly revealed solid food particles in her airway, suggesting she had choked to death. However, the cause of death hasn't not yet been officially confirmed.

Death of a Star

The Venezuelan Cycling Federation, led by Eliezer Rojas, officially confirmed the tragic passing of Maracaibo native Daniela Larreal on the morning of Friday, August 16. The Venezuelan Olympic Committee (COV) also formally acknowledged the loss of one of the nation's greatest cycling legends.

As of now, police do not suspect any foul play although an investigation has been launched into her death.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners from the time news of her death broke.

A Star in Her Own Right

Larreal was one of Venezuela's most celebrated athletes. She participated in five Olympic Games—Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and London 2012.

According to NeedToKnow, she earned four diplomas in track cycling.

Larreal was the dominant figure in Venezuelan cycling from 1990 to 2012. She won a silver medal at the 1990 Central American Games in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

She also won two silver medals at the 2003 Pan American Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Besides, she claimed three golds and a silver at the 2002 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Daniela came from a family of sportsmen. Her father, Daniel, was also a prominent cyclist. He won a silver medal in the sprint at the 1971 Pan American Games.