PICTURED: British Law Student Emma Ramsay Dies After Falling from Sixth Floor of Hotel Balcony While Vacationing with Friends in Ibiza

A Scottish teenager who tragically fell from a sixth-floor balcony and died in Ibiza has been pictured for the first time. Emma Ramsay from Hamilton, fell off the balcony of the Hotel Vibra District while on vacation with friends in the San Antonio area of the party island. The tragedy occurred around three in the morning on Tuesday

Although paramedics arrived immediately, the 19-year-old law student was pronounced dead at the site. Just hours earlier, the Strathclyde University student was having fun with friends at the Hï Ibiza nightclub, social media posts show. Before she passed away, Ramsay shared a number of TikTok videos of herself dancing with her friends.

Tragic Death

A Ramsay family spokesperson told the Scottish Sun: "They're a lovely group of girls. Emma is a law student and was about to go into her third year at Strathclyde University. She's a delight of a girl, you will not find a person with a bad word to say about her.

"She's an angel. It's been a really tragic accident and as a family we are coming to terms with that. The family are out in Ibiza right now, Emma's parents are out there."

On Wednesday night, Ramsay's mother Barbara Smith paid tribute to her "angel Emma" on social media as comments for the well-liked student came in. "I don't even know where to begin," the writer stated.

'You are my daughter, my best friend in the whole world and I am going to miss you more than words will ever express. Rest in peace my sweet angel and sleep tight, mummy loves you so, so much.'

The headteacher of St. John Ogilve High School, where Ramsay once held the position of Head Girl, Lorna Lawson, expressed shock and sadness over the devastating news of Ms. Ramsay's untimely death.

"Emma was an incredibly kind, hardworking, bright and talented pupil who contributed a great deal to our school community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Emma will be missed and will forever hold a special place in our school."

Friends and Community Heartbroken

Friend Paris Mcgoldrick wrote: "I don't even know where to begin with how perfect our Emma was. I loved everything about you and I forever will. "Heaven just gained the most beautiful angel they will ever get and I'm forever grateful to call you my friend. I will forever cherish the moments we shared together, Em.

"I love you forever my girl, you will never be forgotten."

Another friend, Ella Redfearn shared a picture of herself and Emma sitting near a lake, and wrote: "Rest easy my girl. A total ray of sunshine and the kindest soul, you will be in my heart forever."

Kimberly Barrie, another friend, added: "Rest in peace my girl. Emma Ramsay, thank you for allowing me to get to know the purest and most beautiful soul. I love you forever."

And Niamh Anderson wrote: "Our Beautiful Angel. I'll be forever grateful that I get to call you my friend. You'll be forever young my girl, never goodbye just a see you later.

"The biggest ray of sunshine to walk the earth and the biggest blessing heaven has ever received."

Yet another friend wrote: "The most beautiful girl with the purest soul. You are genuinely one of a kind and I am going to miss you so much."