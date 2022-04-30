Yumi Cells 2 Spoilers: Producers Share Crucial Details

After revealing the new look of Yumi through the first poster of Yumi's Cells 2, the producers have teased a new beginning for the character in the scond promotional still. The image features Yumi with her colleague Yoo Babi, played by GOT7 member Jinyoung. The characters look lovey-dovey in the photo, which highlights Yumi's shyness. As Yoo Babi tenderly caresses her hair, she looks at him with full of love in her eyes.

The poster hints at the beginning of a new romantic journey for Yumi, who was heartbroken towards the end of season 1. Her then-boyfriend Goo Woong unexpectedly called it quits in the last episode. Although Yumi was devastated by that incident, she seems to have changed a lot. The new poster teases lots of happiness for her. It also features her new hairstyle, which hints at a time jump.

The last episode of season 1 featured Yumi in her signature bob cut, but now her hair has grown long. The followers of this fantasy romance drama series are curious to know what happened to her after the breakup. They also want to find out how she ended up with Yoo Babi. Her brain cells could share the story in the second season. But the newly released poster does not feature them. The caption says it all as it reads - "The cells are beginning to react again".

New Beginning for Yumi

Meanwhile, the production team of Yumi's Cells 2 dished her new beginning. They said she would change and mature through her new love and work. The producers asked the viewers to be prepared to laugh and cry with her brain cells.

"Yumi, who will change and grow through new work and love, will begin her story again. Please look forward to Yumi's second chapter, which will make you laugh, cry, and feel your heart flutter along with her cells," they shared.

The second season of Yumi's Cells will feature the return of Lee Yoo Bi as Ruby and Jio Jong Hyuk as Louis. The sequel will premiere on TVING in June. Until then, catch up with all the episodes of the first season on the streaming platform.