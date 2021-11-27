Yumi's Cells Season 2 Story, Cast, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

K-drama fans are waiting to watch Kim Go Eun back on screen as Yumi with her cute animated cells. The mini-series ended its first season by featuring a breakup between the female lead and game developer Goo Woong. The reason for their separation is likely to be revealed in the second season.

Director Lee Sang Yeon recently shared some details about the story and casting of the upcoming sequel. He revealed that WÃ³ong could not have an important role to play in the next season. The sequel will focus on the romantic relationship between Yumi and Yoo Babi.

Meanwhile, screenwriter Song Jae Jung said the second season of this romantic comedy-drama might feature the character development and growth of Yumi. According to the writer, the theme for the next sequel will be dynamic compared to the lovey-dovey season 1.

Jung Jae also shared that Yumi's Cells will be a mild version of Sex and the City. Through multiple seasons, the web drama will showcase Yumi's constantly changing boyfriends. They might also feature its impact on her, the writer added.

Cast

Yumi's Cells Season 2 will feature the return of Kim Go Eun as Kim Yumi, GOT7 member Jinyoung as Yoo Babi, Lee Yoo Bi as Ruby, Jung Soon Won as Section Chief Nam Joo Hyuk, Mi Ram as Yi Da, Yun Yoo Sun as Yumi's mother, and Sung Ji Ru as Yumi's father.

The mini-series will introduce actress Shin Ye Eun as a part-time employee named Yoo Da Eun. This character is somebody who falls head over heels in love. She will work at Yoo Babi's restaurant, and it will be interesting to watch how their relationship affects Yumi's romantic life.

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun said he does not know if he can be a part of the next season. The actor revealed that he did not receive the script for season 2. So, he is not sure if he will have a role to play in the sequel.

"I have not received any part of the script for season two, so I am thinking that I might be able to make an appearance. If the script was completed I could mention that I'm not appearing, but seeing how the director said 'I don't know,' I think he doesn't know since the script isn't out yet," he said during an interview.

Airdate

Yumi's Cells season 2 is expected to premiere in the first half of 2022. The creators could reveal all the details about the number of episodes and airtime in the upcoming days.