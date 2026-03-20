In Your Radiant Season Episode 8: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More (Watch)

In Your Radiant Season episode 8 will air on MBC TV on Friday (March 20) at 9:50 pm KST. The romance drama, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, will feature the blossoming romance between Chan and Ha Ran in the upcoming episode. They are likely to spend more time together as the newly released stills show them enjoying date nights.

A photo shows Chan affectionately looking at Ha Ran while visiting N Seoul Tower. Another image captures Ha Ran's affectionate gaze as she looks at Chan. A picture also captures their bright smiles as they look at each other. There is also a photo of them checking their pictures from the photo booth. However, an image teases subtle tension as it features a change in atmosphere. The followers of this mini-series will have to tune in to MBC TV on Friday to know the reason.

Here is everything about In Your Radiant Season episode 8, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of In Your Radiant Season on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of In Your Radiant Season:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

A set of newly released stills focuses on Kim Nana, Song Ha Young, and Park Man Jae. An image shows Ha Young suspiciously looking at Nana when she returns home after wandering around the streets late at night. Another picture features Nana brightly smiling while sitting alone on a trip. The next photo shows her with Man Jae as they enjoy their trip to Chuncheon. Unfortunately, a picture shows Man Jae anxiously looking somewhere, holding Nana's scarf. Is she missing?

In Your Radiant Season, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, tells the story of a man and a woman with polar-opposite characters. The story begins with a fateful reunion between Ha Ran and Chan after seven years, revealing the incident that connects them. Gradually, the drama will introduce the people surrounding them and reveal their relationships with the duo.

The mini-series introduced Chae Jong Hyeop as Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-famous animation studio, in the first episode. Lee Sung Kyung appears in the K-drama as Song Ha Ran, head designer of a high-end fashion house called Nana Atelier.

Chan is described as a cheerful person with a dark past. His life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Ha Ran. Though Ha Ran had a flawless personality, she shut herself down after losing her loved ones. Her life also changes after an unexpected encounter with Chan. According to the production team, Jong Hyeop and Sung Kyung portrayed their characters convincingly.

Veteran actors Lee Mi Sook and Kang Seok Woo will also appear in the mini-series along with Han Ji Hyeon and Oh Ye Ju. Mi Sook will portray Kim Nana, an iconic figure in the global fashion world, and the grandmother of three sisters. Seok Woo will portray Park Man Jae, the owner of a neighborhood cafe called Rest, as a barista. Ji Hyeon will feature Song Ha Young, a junior designer at Nana Atelier's Design Team 1. Ye Ju will appear as Song Ha Dam, a bright high school student.

"I believe this drama is ultimately about a heart that cherishes others. I hope that, looking back, everyone will feel proud of the time they spent working on this project," Director Jung Sang Hee teased.