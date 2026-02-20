In Your Radiant Season Premieres on Friday: A Complete Guide to New MBC Drama

In Your Radiant Season, the new MBC romance drama starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, will premiere on Friday (February 20) at 9:50 pm KST. The mini-series will introduce Chae Jong Hyeop as Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-famous animation studio, in the first episode. Lee Sung Kyung will appear as Song Ha Ran, head designer of a high-end fashion house called Nana Atelier.

Chan is described as a cheerful person with a dark past. His life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Ha Ran. Though Ha Ran had a flawless personality, she shut herself down after losing her loved ones. Her life also changes after an unexpected encounter with Chan. According to the production team, Jong Hyeop and Sung Kyung portrayed their characters.

"Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop are the perfect actors to bring these characters and their stories to life in the most convincing way. Viewers can look forward to seeing whether these two characters, confronted with secrets from their past, can become the spring that melts each other's winter. We ask for your anticipation," the producers shared.

Veteran actors Lee Mi Sook and Kang Seok Woo will also appear in the mini-series along with Han Ji Hyeon and Oh Ye Ju. Mi Sook will portray Kim Nana, an iconic figure in the global fashion world, and the grandmother of three sisters. Seok Woo will portray Park Man Jae, the owner of a neighborhood cafe called Rest, as a barista. Ji Hyeon will feature Song Ha Young, a junior designer at Nana Atelier's Design Team 1. Ye Ju will appear as Song Ha Dam, a bright high school student.

"I believe this drama is ultimately about a heart that cherishes others. I hope that, looking back, everyone will feel proud of the time they spent working on this project," Director Jung Sang Hee teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the first episode of In Your Radiant Season on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of In Your Radiant Season:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

What to Expect?

The new romance drama, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, tells the story of a man and a woman with polar-opposite characters. The story begins with a fateful reunion between Ha Ran and Chan after seven years. It will then reveal the incident that connects them. Gradually, the drama will introduce the people surrounding them and reveal their relationships with the duo.

"Episode 1 will begin with the fateful reunion between Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan, gradually revealing clues about the hidden incident connecting them. The relationships surrounding people around Ha Ran and Chan will also begin to unfold in earnest, so we hope viewers will look forward to it," the producers shared.