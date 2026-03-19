Weverse Con Festival 2026: Know Date, Venue, Performers, and More

Weverse Con Festival 2026 will take place in Seoul, South Korea, as a two-day event in the first week of June.

The first lineup of artists to perform at the annual star-studded musical event includes AHOF, PLAVIS, CORTIS, QWER, and TOUCHED.

Red Velvet member Wendy, whose real name is Shon Seung Wan, will also take the stage in June.

With only a couple of months left for the live musical concert to kick off with a worldwide streaming, HYBE has shared some details about the fifth annual event. After announcing the date and venue for the live concert last month, the organizers announced the first lineup of performers last week. K-pop bands and artists, including &TEAM, ILLIT, P1Harmony, and Lee Chang Sub, are included in the performers list.

The live musical event will take place in Seoul in the first week of June as a two-day event. It will feature artists from different generations and musical styles while showcasing their bold and creative approach across various genres, the organizers teased.

"We are excited to share the first lineup for Weverse Con, featuring artists who are shaping new music trends through distinctive sounds and bold creative approaches across genres. Upcoming lineups will continue to reflect the festival's identity as a celebration of music, bringing together artists across generations and musical styles," Hybe shared in an official press statement.

From date and venue to performers and streaming details, here is everything to know about the fifth annual Weverse Con Festival.

When is it?

Weverse Con Festival 2026 will kick off from the KSPO DOME on Saturday (June 6), and wrap up at the 88 Lawn Field of Olympic Park on Sunday (June 7). Announcing the dates and venues for the fifth annual live musical event, the organizing committee shared a post on its social media pages with the following caption:

2026 Weverse Con Festival Announcement. We are pleased to announce that the global music & fan life festival Weverse Con Festival will be held on June 6 & 7.

The first official poster was included with the announcement.

Who is performing?

HYBE announced the first lineup of performers last week, and the artists included in the list are &TEAM, AHOF, CORTIS, ILLIT, Lee Chang Sub, P1Harmony, PLAVE, QWER, TOUCHED, and WENDY.

&TEAM, the nine-member Japanese boy band, is returning to the musical event for the fourth consecutive year. They have been part of the festival since 2023. Similarly, ILLIT, the five-member girl group, has been performing at the Weverse Con Festival ever since their debut in 2024. Plave, the South Korean virtual boyfriend band, was also part of the festival in 2024.

Meanwhile, rookie boy bands AHOF and CORTIS, singer and BTOB member Lee Chang Sub, K-pop band P1Harmony, girl band QWER, co-ed rock band TOUCHED, and Red Velvet member Wendy are performing at the musical event for the first time. K-pop fans worldwide shared their excitement on social media platforms after seeing the lineup. Here are a few of them:

Waiting for my girls #ILLIT

Wendy fighting!

My babies AHOF

&TEAM let's go. Our werewolf pack is coming.

Illit and Cortis.... Let's gooo!!!

AHOF, let's go. We're all excited to see your amazing performance.

Looking forward to seeing our #AHOF boys' performance!!!

We are so proud of you, AHOF.

AHOF our babies! Hope they have fun!

Excited for my AHOF babies

More details about the performers, ticket sales, and live streaming details are expected to be released in the last week of this month or in the first week of April.

Here is a glimpse of last Year's Weverse Con Festival, featuring TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, and 10cm.