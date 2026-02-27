In Your Radiant Season Episode 3 Preview, Spoilers: What is in Store for Ha Ran and Chan?

In Your Radiant Season episode 3 will air on MBC TV on Friday (February 27) at 9:50 pm KST. The romance drama, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, will revolve around the relationship between Chan and Ha Ran in the upcoming episode. After watching the first two episodes, viewers wait to see how their relationship will evolve during the "three-month neighborhood friend trial period".

In the newly released stills, Ha Ran and Chan can be seen spending quality time together while working on the animation project. A photo shows the duo taking a tour of danchung (traditional Korean decorative painting). In the image, Chan is seen in a traditional garb. Another picture shows Ha Ran sadly looking afar, and the fourth still shows Ha Ran discussing something with Chan.

According to the production team, Ha Ran will share her long-hidden feelings with Chan. She has been suppressing it for a while, but his affectionate gaze helps her open up. In the upcoming chapter, Chan will also share his own story, which could eventually help her get close to him.

Here is everything about In Your Radiant Season episode 3, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of In Your Radiant Season on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of In Your Radiant Season:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The romance drama, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, tells the story of a man and a woman with polar-opposite characters. The story begins with a fateful reunion between Ha Ran and Chan after seven years. It will then reveal the incident that connects them. Gradually, the drama will introduce the people surrounding them and reveal their relationships with the duo.

The mini-series introduced Chae Jong Hyeop as Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-famous animation studio, in the first episode. Lee Sung Kyung appears in the K-drama as Song Ha Ran, head designer of a high-end fashion house called Nana Atelier.

Chan is described as a cheerful person with a dark past. His life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Ha Ran. Though Ha Ran had a flawless personality, she shut herself down after losing her loved ones. Her life also changes after an unexpected encounter with Chan. According to the production team, Jong Hyeop and Sung Kyung portrayed their characters.

Veteran actors Lee Mi Sook and Kang Seok Woo will also appear in the mini-series along with Han Ji Hyeon and Oh Ye Ju. Mi Sook will portray Kim Nana, an iconic figure in the global fashion world, and the grandmother of three sisters. Seok Woo will portray Park Man Jae, the owner of a neighborhood cafe called Rest, as a barista. Ji Hyeon will feature Song Ha Young, a junior designer at Nana Atelier's Design Team 1. Ye Ju will appear as Song Ha Dam, a bright high school student.

"I believe this drama is ultimately about a heart that cherishes others. I hope that, looking back, everyone will feel proud of the time they spent working on this project," Director Jung Sang Hee teased.