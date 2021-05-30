Young Yuh Jung Occupies Numero Uno Position, Beats Song Joong-ki, Park Seo Joon to Top Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings

Veteran actress Young Yuh Jung has topped the movie stars' brand reputation ranking for the month of May. She has been in the news in recent months for winning the Best Supporting Actress at the 93rd Academy Award for her brilliant performance in Minari.

Minari Actress at Number 1

She has occupied the list, which is released by the Korean Research Institute, with a brand index reputation of 12,497,492. She has scored a participation index of 1,275,303, a media index of 5,952,268, a community index of 2,601,552,and a communication index of 2,668,369.

Song Joong-ki, who was recently seen in the popular TV show Vincenzo, is in second place in the list. His brand index reputation for the month is 8,257,973. He secured a participation index of 2,344,427, a media index of 2,238,547, a community index of 1,902,963, and, communication index of 1,772,036.

Lee Dong Hwi, whose romantic comedy film New Year Blues was released in February, has scored a brand index reputation of 6,159,894. He has earned a participation index of 1,277,883, a media index of 1,364,974, a community index of 1,770,714, and a communication index of 1,746,324.

Positions 4-10

Lee Je Hoon, who is recently seen in SBS TV's Taxi Driver, has occupied fourth place with a brand index reputation of 6,019,774. He has secured a participation index of 1,393,052, a media index of 1,613,852, a community index of 1,887,489 and, a communication index of 1,125,382.

Gong Goo, who was last seen in Seo Bok and awaiting the release of Wonderland, has taken fifth place in the list with a brand index reputation of 5,374,042. He has scored a brand index of 5,374,042 with a participation index of 368,963, a media index of 1,745,884, a community index of 1,032,723, a communication index of 2,226,472.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ok Bin, who has scored a brand index reputation of 4,827,109 and 4,240,255 are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Whereas Hyun Bin (3,970,372), Lee Byung Hun (3,882,949), and Son Ye Jin (3,630,258) are in the next three positions.

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.