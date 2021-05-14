Park Seo Joon in Talks to Star in New Drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' by 'Dr Romantic' Writer

Park Seo Joon of Itaewon Class fame is likely to return to small screen after appearing in cameo roles in Parasite, and Record of Youth dramas. The hallyu actor is in talks to star in a new drama being written by Kang Eun Kyung, writer of the successful drama series Dr Romantic [and Dr Romantic 2]. Park Seo Joon is currently busy filming for the movie Concrete Utopia.

According to latest news, Park Seo Joon has been offered the main role in the new drama Gyeongseong Creature (working title). Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT has confirmed the news and said that Park Seo Joon was indeed offered the lead role in Gyeongseong Creature, also known as Project K.

Gyeongseong Creature Plot

However, so far the actor has been given the synopsis of the drama but not the entire script yet. The agency stated that it is currently checking the schedule of the actor to take a decision on taking a call on the drama offer.

If accepted, Park Seo Joon will be seen as Jan Tae Sang, who cares more about his material happiness and luxury than understanding the reality of life. The plot of Gyeongseong Creature revolves around survival and human dignity. The thriller tells the story of a youth who lived at a time when human rights were taken away and common people couldn't even enjoy the most basic happiness in life.

In such a situation, Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy man of Bukchon is forced to face the reality. The man who never cared about justice is introduced to the harsh conditions of life by a woman, who changes his life forever. The plot is woven around the concept of how to live like a human. The drama is directed by Jung Dong Yoon of Stove League fame.

Park Seo Joon Busy With Big Screen

Park Seo Joon recently completed the filming for the movie Dream that is slated for release in the second half of 2021. Dream is a sports comedy-drama film starring Park Seo Joon and Lee Ji Eun. The story revolves around Yoon Hong Dae, a football player, who gets the job of coaching the national football team of homeless people for the Homeless World Cup as part of disciplinary measure.

Currently, the actor is filming for the movie Concrete Utopia. The movie tells the story of Seoul which has been devastated by an earthquake. Hwanggoong Apartment is the only safe place in the city and survivors barge into the apartment. Lee Byung Hun plays the lead role in the movie who leads the residents of the apartment. Park Seo Joon plays the role of public officer and Park Bo Young plays his wife and nurse. How the trio helps people in panic and resolve the crisis forms rest of the story.