The huge fan base of the Korean entertainment industry's golden couple, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo lost all their hopes to see the duo happily ever after as the judge at the Seoul Court took the final decision on their divorce, in just over 5 minutes a few weeks ago. But people have been extremely curious about an unidentified woman who was seen with the 33-year-old actor recently.

Almost two years ago, on October 31, 2017, the couple tied a knot at a private ceremony in Seoul. In a statement, Song Hye-kyo's agency, UAA stated that the marriage was called off because of "personality differences." But the Chinese media reported that the split happened due to their age gap and rumours that the couple were unfaithful to each other.

After the marital break-up both the k-drama star Song Joong-ki revealed that the duo would not be working on any project till the end of 2019.

Recently the 37-year-old actress Song Hye-kyo was spotted in Cannes. She was also seen having fun with her friends in the city located on the French Riviera.

There were reports which stated that this divorce not only tore apart the relationship between the Song-Song couple but also affected Song Joong-ki's career. Meanwhile, the actor was also spotted multiple times at various locations after divorce and recently his picture with an unidentified woman went viral on social media.

The picture was first shared by the Chinese entertainment site Sina but there was no description of the woman.

However, here is a video which includes some female celebrities and one of them could be the new girl in Song Joong-ki's life.