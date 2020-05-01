Kingston has heaped praises at Brock Lesnar for his contribution to help the wrestlers. The Beast Incarnate had recently lost to Drew McIntyre, thereby elevating him as a new champion in the WWE.

He was talking to Alex McCarthy of TalksSport where he spoke highly about Brock Lesnar's mind for the business. "You see a man who is physically daunting, physically dominating, but he has an awesome mind for the business, and I feel he'll never get the credit he deserves for that," WWE Inc quotes him as saying in the interview.

According to him, people cannot survive for decades in the sports entertainment without a "great mind." He says, "A lot of times you see Paul Heyman being the mouthpiece, and you think Brock has a very small part in that role, but he has a very big part. He has a very intelligent wrestling mind and understands what wrestling 'business' is in terms of building stuff,"

Kofi Kingston had lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in less than 10 seconds and this match had garnered a lot of criticism. But Kingston says that this was a build-up to bigger match at Royal Rumble.

"If Brock and I had more of a match at the debut of Smackdown on FOX, then the moment at the Rumble, people wouldn't have gotten up as much as they did for it. It was great. It was a really big piece of a story having myself in there trying to fight. Then here comes my partner and now here comes Rey who had history with his son. I'm getting goosebumps just talking about it," Kingston claims. "It was a lot of great storytelling coming together. Everything is important as minuscule as it may be. It's definitely a big part of the Rumble seeing me, Rey and E, all of us on the outside banding together and going in there doing what we did.

He concluded, "It was great, and on top of that, the whole first half of the Rumble, Brock was throwing everybody out only for Drew McIntyre to throw him out at the end. If it wasn't built like that, it wouldn't have meant as much for Drew. You think about, 'why did that happen?' Oh, Brock did this to elevate Drew to build credibility as a champion. Drew beats Brock at WrestleMania. The pieces of the story were told in the right way."