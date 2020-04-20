Roman Reigns had said recently that he would like to have a match with his real-life cousin and former WWE champion The Rock. Now the latter has expressed his interest on having a clash.

On his latest Q&A session on Instagram, The Rock has revealed that he is open to the idea and he would never say "no" to the match. "I think anything is possible. Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about the world of professional wrestling, there is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling,"

The People's Champion also talks about his equation with Vince McMahon, the Boss of WWE, and claims, "You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see."

Like The Undertaker vs Sting's match, WWE fans want The Rock vs Roman Reigns' match to materialise.

The Rock had his last match at WrestleMania 32 when he had faced Erick Rowan. The last match to be promoted in advance was The Brahma Bull's clash against John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Talking about having a face-off with The Rock, Roman Reigns, in February, had said, "I mean, everyone's always dream-matching me and him. First of all, we're family so it's all love, but if there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in, a venue to hold that mass scale of attention that he's going to bring... it's right here in your backyard, you know what I mean? Ya ain't gotta go far."